Satchmo Holdings Ltd Summary

Satchmo Holdings Limited was formerly incorporated as Nitesh Estates Private Limited on February 20, 2004 as a Private Limited Company in Bengaluru. The Company got converted into a Public Limited Company and in 2018-19, the name of the Company was changed from Nitesh Estates Limited to NEL Holdings Limited on April 27, 2019, again from NEL Holdings Limited to NEL Holdings South Limited on August 10, 2020 and from NEL Holdings South Limited to Satchmo Holdings Limited on December 16, 2022. Satchmo, a real estate developer, has recently changed its objects and added new lines of business . Satchmo is presently an Investment and Holding Company in the sectors of facilities management, Catering, Restuarant, food, dealing in purchase and sale of shares.The Company is an integrated property development company headquartered in Bangalore, India. The company is the real estate arm of the Nitesh Group having their presence across 4 asset classes. They develop state-of-the-art Homes, Hotels, Office Buildings and Shopping Malls. They undertake most of their projects through the joint-development model as compared to acquiring a freehold or leasehold interest in the land, which reduces the upfront cost of land acquisition and their total project financing costs.The company has two subsidiary companies, namely Nitesh Indiranagar and Nitesh Housing. They are also having a joint venture company namely, Nitesh Estates-Whitefield. These three companies are engaged in the business of real estate development.In December 2006, Citi Property Investors acquired 74.0% stake in Nitesh Residency which is developing the Ritz- Carlton brand hotel.In the year 2007, the company completed Nitesh Wimbledon Park, a premium residential project located on Race Course Road, Bengaluru. Also, they completed Nitesh Mayfair, a premium residential project located on Lavelle Road, Bengaluru.In January 2007, AMIF I Ltd, an Och-Ziff Captial Management Group entity acquired 28.98% stake in the company. In May 2007, the company signed an agreement to develop Indias first the Ritz-Carlton brand hotel in Bengaluru. In November 2007, they won the bid for a 8.26 acre property in the Boat Club area in the heart of Chennai.In the year 2009, the company completed Nitesh Garden Enclave (formerly referred to as Nitesh Long Island), a built-to-suit premium corporate residential project that was developed for ITC Ltd at Bellary Road, Bengaluru.In September 2009, HDFC AMC pick up 10.1% stake in Nitesh Housing, an SPV formed to develop projects. In October 2009, they executed MoU with Luxury Hotels International Management Company B.V. to set up a full-service luxury international hotel and luxury condominium residences under the Ritz-Carlton brand name. In October 9, 2009, the name of the company was changed to Nitesh Estates Ltd. In February 12, 2010, BETL acquired 1.48% of the equity share in the company.On April 23, 2010, the Company made its Initial Public Offer (IPO) of 75,000,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a price of Rs.54 each by raising capital of Rs.4,050,000,000. Pursuant to the IPO, the Companys shares got listed on The National Stock Exchange and The Bombay Stock Exchange effective May 13, 2010.In 2010-11. it launched 16 new commercial and residential projects. In 2011-12, it launched Nitesh Cape Cod, a mid segment high rise Apartments project on the Sarjapur- Marathalli Outer Ring Road, Bangalore. It launched 2 projects during the year 2013, viz., Nitesh Palo Alto and Nitesh Napa Valley, with a total revenue potential of over Rs. 940 Crore. It completed construction and commenced handing over activity at 2 projects: Nitesh Camp David and Nitesh Central Park in 2012-13. In FY 2014, four residential projects were launched, namely Nitesh Long Island, Nitesh Palo Alto, Nitesh Park Avenue and Nitesh British Columbia. It launched 6 new projects, comprising of Nitesh Virgin Island, Nitesh Rio, Nitesh Chelsea, Nitesh Melbourne Park; Nitesh Hunter Valley and Nitesh Knightsbridge in FY 2015. In May, 2015, it acquired the Plaza Central Shopping Mall in Pune. The Ritz-Carlton, a super luxury hotel, developed by Nitesh Estates in Bengaluru opened its doors to the public in FY 2014.In 2017-18, the Company through its subsidiary Nitesh Urban Development Private Limited was holding 50% of share capital of Courtyard Constructions Private Limited (CCPL). The Company acquired the remaining 50% of the share capital of CCPL from Budhrani Group, as a result, CCPL became wholly owned subsidiary of the Company with effect from July 12, 2017. Similarly, the Company also transferred 5,41,49,499 Class A Equity Shares of Nitesh Residency Hotels Private Limited to Mr. Nitesh Shetty and Nitesh Industries Private Limited and consequently the percentage of shares held by the Company in Nitesh Residency Hotels Private Limited got reduced to 12%.