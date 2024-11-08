Board Meeting 8 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

Satchmo Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Statements of the Company for the second quarter ended 30th September 2024. We herewith enclose the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financials Results of the Company for the Second Quarter ended on 30th September 2024 as approved by the Board of Directors together with the limited review report as submitted by the Statutory Auditors. As intimated vide our letter SATCHMO/24/2024-25 dated 30.10.2024, the Board of Directors of the Company met today i.e on November 08, 2024 and amongst other businesses, have considered and approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th September, 2024. The unaudited Financial Results on Standalone and Consolidated basis along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon are enclosed. The Board Meeting Start time: 03:30 p.m. and end time: 05:55 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 08/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Aug 2024 26 Jul 2024

Satchmo Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Statements of the Company for the first quarter ended 30th June 2024 As intimated vide our letter SATCHMO/018/2024-25 dated 26.07.2024, the Board of Directors of the Company met today i.e on August 02, 2024 and amongst other businesses, have considered and approved the unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June, 2024. The unaudited Financial Results on Standalone and Consolidated basis along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon are enclosed. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 02.08.2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 1 May 2024

Satchmo Holdings Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited (Standalone and Consolidated) Financial Statements of the Company for the fourth quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. As intimated vide our letter Ref.: SATCHMO/002/2024-25 dated May 01, 2024, the Board of Directors of the Company met on Friday, May 10, 2024 and amongst other businesses, have considered and approved the Audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the fourth quarter and the year ended March 31, 2024. The Board subject to the approval of the shareholders in the next Annual General Meeting has recommended for appointment of M/s KAMG & Associates, Chartered accountant (Firm Reg No. 311027E) as new Statutory Auditors of the Company post completion of the term of the previous Statutory Auditors, M/s Ray & Ray in the next Annual General Meeting. The meeting commenced at 15.30 PM on Friday, May 10, 2024 and concluded at 21.50 PM on Friday, May 10, 2024. The Statutory Auditors have issued the Standalone and Consolidated Audit Reports with Modified opinion. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 16 Apr 2024 18 Apr 2024

Appointment of Mr. Ramesh Karur Raghavendran as Whole Time Executive Director - Finance of the Company with effect from 16th April 2024. Reason for delay for not informing the details of change in Director, KMP (Chief Financial Ofifcer) to the Exchange within 12 hours from the effective date of appointment. With reference to the earlier intimation SATCHMO/001/2024-25 dated April 18, 2024, we would like to inform that the Company has intimated the appointment of Mr. Ramesh Karur Raghavendran (DIN 03572425) as Additional Whole-time Director and Chief Financial Officer of the Company on April 18, 2024 after delay of 24 hours due to the fact that the formal internal communication regrading his terms of appointment from the HR Head-Senior Mgmt Team for intimation to exchange was received only on April 18, 2024 due to delay in execution of his employment agreement and moreover I was unwell and resumed back to office only on 18th April 2024 and thereafter completed the required intimation. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 06.05.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 23 Jan 2024