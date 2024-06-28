AGM 28/06/2024 News Paper Publication - Notice of the 20th Annual General Meeting, E-Voting Information and Book Closure. We wish to inform that term of M/s Ray & Ray, Statutory Auditors of the Company expires at the conclusion of this 20th Annual General Meeting of the Company held today on June 28, 2024 and the Members has approved the appointment of M/s KAMG Associates, Chartered Accountants, Kolkata having FIRM Reg No. 311027E for a term of Five consecutive years to hold the office from the conclusion of this AGM held today on June 28, 2024 till the conclusion of the 25th AGM to be held in the year 2029. The Change is on account of expiry of the term in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act 2013. Further M/s KAMG Associates, Chartered Accountants has also been appointed as Statutory Auditors of Northroof Ventures Private Limited and Marathalli Ventures Private Limited, Wholly owned subsidiary of the Company for a term of five years to hold office till the conclusion of the AGM to be held in the year 2029. Proceedings of the 20th Annual General Meeting held on June 28, 2024. Voting Results and Scrutinizes Report of the 20th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on June 28, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.06.2024)