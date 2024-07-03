Summary

Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. was incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Anlon Technology Solutions Private Limited on July 28, 2015, at Bangalore. Pursuant to a Special Resolution of Shareholders on May 30 2022, Company got converted to Public Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Anlon Technology Solutions Limited dated June 13, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is primarily engaged in providing engineering services for engineering systems, built on automotive chassis and allied areas, majorly for airports, high rise buildings and refineries. The Company sells spare parts for performing engineering services which is ancillary part of the engineering services. It helps in installation, commissioning, training, warranty and post-warranty services.Apart from these, the Company provides techno-commercial support which include specifying solution, facilitate techno-commercial interaction between manufacturer and end user, and assist in order processing, and support in implementation by providing all logistic support such as custom clearance, inland transportation, etc. It identify services and quality standard gaps, and provide solutions through high performance machines (primarily trucks) and other airport, fire fighting and rescue equipment and providing services of supply, operations and maintenance of equipments and spare parts. Services obtained from these products are essential for operational license of airports

