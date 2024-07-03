iifl-logo-icon 1
Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd Share Price

391.05
(-4.99%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:16 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open418.95
  • Day's High421.85
  • 52 Wk High607
  • Prev. Close411.6
  • Day's Low391.05
  • 52 Wk Low 208
  • Turnover (lac)54.74
  • P/E57.01
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value87.39
  • EPS7.22
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)244.62
  • Div. Yield0
Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

418.95

Prev. Close

411.6

Turnover(Lac.)

54.74

Day's High

421.85

Day's Low

391.05

52 Week's High

607

52 Week's Low

208

Book Value

87.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

244.62

P/E

57.01

EPS

7.22

Divi. Yield

0

Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd Corporate Action

16 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 16 Jul, 2024

24 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

24 Apr 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|05:30 PM

06 Jan, 2025|05:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 62.05%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 62.05%

Non-Promoter- 6.10%

Institutions: 6.10%

Non-Institutions: 31.84%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

5.61

5.61

0.01

0.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

24.18

19.67

4.87

2.45

Net Worth

29.79

25.28

4.88

2.46

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Unnikrishnan Nair P M

Whole-time Director

Beena Unnikrishnan

Director

Veena Praveen

Independent Director

Ashokkumar Hebron Charles

Independent Director

Phillip C M Meiselbach

Independent Director

Shiny George

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Meghana M P

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd

Summary

Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. was incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Anlon Technology Solutions Private Limited on July 28, 2015, at Bangalore. Pursuant to a Special Resolution of Shareholders on May 30 2022, Company got converted to Public Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Anlon Technology Solutions Limited dated June 13, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is primarily engaged in providing engineering services for engineering systems, built on automotive chassis and allied areas, majorly for airports, high rise buildings and refineries. The Company sells spare parts for performing engineering services which is ancillary part of the engineering services. It helps in installation, commissioning, training, warranty and post-warranty services.Apart from these, the Company provides techno-commercial support which include specifying solution, facilitate techno-commercial interaction between manufacturer and end user, and assist in order processing, and support in implementation by providing all logistic support such as custom clearance, inland transportation, etc. It identify services and quality standard gaps, and provide solutions through high performance machines (primarily trucks) and other airport, fire fighting and rescue equipment and providing services of supply, operations and maintenance of equipments and spare parts. Services obtained from these products are essential for operational license of airports
Company FAQs

What is the Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd share price today?

The Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹391.05 today.

What is the Market Cap of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd is ₹244.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd is 57.01 and 4.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd is ₹208 and ₹607 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd?

Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 74.11%, 6 Month at -24.77%, 3 Month at 1.63% and 1 Month at 19.91%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 62.06 %
Institutions - 6.10 %
Public - 31.84 %

