SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹418.95
Prev. Close₹411.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹54.74
Day's High₹421.85
Day's Low₹391.05
52 Week's High₹607
52 Week's Low₹208
Book Value₹87.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)244.62
P/E57.01
EPS7.22
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
5.61
5.61
0.01
0.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
24.18
19.67
4.87
2.45
Net Worth
29.79
25.28
4.88
2.46
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Unnikrishnan Nair P M
Whole-time Director
Beena Unnikrishnan
Director
Veena Praveen
Independent Director
Ashokkumar Hebron Charles
Independent Director
Phillip C M Meiselbach
Independent Director
Shiny George
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Meghana M P
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd
Summary
Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. was incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Anlon Technology Solutions Private Limited on July 28, 2015, at Bangalore. Pursuant to a Special Resolution of Shareholders on May 30 2022, Company got converted to Public Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Anlon Technology Solutions Limited dated June 13, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is primarily engaged in providing engineering services for engineering systems, built on automotive chassis and allied areas, majorly for airports, high rise buildings and refineries. The Company sells spare parts for performing engineering services which is ancillary part of the engineering services. It helps in installation, commissioning, training, warranty and post-warranty services.Apart from these, the Company provides techno-commercial support which include specifying solution, facilitate techno-commercial interaction between manufacturer and end user, and assist in order processing, and support in implementation by providing all logistic support such as custom clearance, inland transportation, etc. It identify services and quality standard gaps, and provide solutions through high performance machines (primarily trucks) and other airport, fire fighting and rescue equipment and providing services of supply, operations and maintenance of equipments and spare parts. Services obtained from these products are essential for operational license of airports
The Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹391.05 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd is ₹244.62 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd is 57.01 and 4.71 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd is ₹208 and ₹607 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 74.11%, 6 Month at -24.77%, 3 Month at 1.63% and 1 Month at 19.91%.
