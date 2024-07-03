Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd Summary

Anlon Technology Solutions Ltd. was incorporated as Private Limited Company with the name Anlon Technology Solutions Private Limited on July 28, 2015, at Bangalore. Pursuant to a Special Resolution of Shareholders on May 30 2022, Company got converted to Public Company and consequently, name of the Company was changed to Anlon Technology Solutions Limited dated June 13, 2022 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai.The Company is primarily engaged in providing engineering services for engineering systems, built on automotive chassis and allied areas, majorly for airports, high rise buildings and refineries. The Company sells spare parts for performing engineering services which is ancillary part of the engineering services. It helps in installation, commissioning, training, warranty and post-warranty services.Apart from these, the Company provides techno-commercial support which include specifying solution, facilitate techno-commercial interaction between manufacturer and end user, and assist in order processing, and support in implementation by providing all logistic support such as custom clearance, inland transportation, etc. It identify services and quality standard gaps, and provide solutions through high performance machines (primarily trucks) and other airport, fire fighting and rescue equipment and providing services of supply, operations and maintenance of equipments and spare parts. Services obtained from these products are essential for operational license of airports and refineries, they are of high value, high performance, and because of complexity of these equipment, they require equally specialized services and training. The Company is the sole entity for its OEMs (Original Equipment Manufacturer) i.e. M/s. Rosenbauer International AG, Austria that has been catering the demand of the Indian airports and providing the Indian authorities with the latest technology from OEMs. In FY22, the Company signed a contract for fabrication and installation of airport interior equipment where it did sourcing, supervising & quality control of manufacturing process, and did safe transportation & installation of the end product to the installation site, overseeing safe installation, and has supplied conveyor belt systems in airports for air cargo handling companies and has been providing equipment and services for runway maintenance.The Company came out with a Public Issue during January, 2023 by raising Rs. 15 crores through Fresh Issue.