To,

The Members,

ANLON TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS LIMITED

The Directors present the 08th Annual report of the Company along with the audited financial statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2023.

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The Companys financial performance for the year under review along with previous year figures is given hereunder:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars Standalone Financial Year Financial Year 2022-23 2021-22 (FY 2023) (FY 2022) Revenue from Operations 3289.47 1933.81 Other Income 29.57 24.78 Total revenue 3319.04 1958.59 Operating Profit (Before Finance Cost and Depreciation & Amortisation) 750.44 394.79 Less: Finance Cost 109.21 74.95 Profit before Depreciation & Amortisation 641.23 319.84 Less: Depreciation & Amortisation 20.04 20.09 Profit before Exceptional and Extraordinary item and Tax 621.19 299.75 Less: Exceptional items 0.00 0.00 Profit before Tax 621.19 299.75 Less/(Add): Current Tax 185.55 98.74 Less/(Add): MAT credit Entitlement 0.00 0.00 Less/(Add): Deferred Tax Expense/Credit (8.30) (17.61) Less/(Add): Prior period tax Adjustment 0.11 4.18 Profit after Tax 443.83 214.44 Earning Per Share Basic 9.84 5.35 Diluted 9.84 5.35

DIVIDEND

In order to conserve the reserve, your directors do not recommend any dividend for the financial year ended, 31st March, 2023.

TRANSFER TO RESERVE & SURPLUS

The net profit of the company for F.Y. 2022-23 is Rs. 443.83 Lakhs. The profit of F.Y. 2022-23 has been transferred to the surplus account.

COMPANYS PERFORMANCE REVEIW

The revenue from operations for FY 2022-23 is Rs. 3289.47 Lakhs over the previous years revenue from operations of Rs. 1933.81 Lakhs, which is 70.10% more than previous years revenue from operations.

Net Profit after tax for FY 2022-23 is Rs. 443.83 Lakhs against the previous years Net profit after tax of Rs. 214.44 Lakhs.

Earnings per Share for FY 2022-23 were Rs. 9.84 against the previous years Earnings per Share of Rs. 5.35.

The overall performance of the Company has been increased when compared to the previous years and the Company shall continue to provide better results to the shareholders in upcoming years via better performance.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENTS AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company which occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company to which the financial statements relate and the date of this report

CHANGE IN STATUS OF THE COMPANY

On 13.06.2022 the status of the Company was changed from Private Limited Company to Public Limited Company.

On 10.01.2023 the shares of the Company got listed on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited, Emerge platform.

CAPITAL EXPENDITURE PROGRAMME

During the year under review the Company had spent 30.32 Lakhs on the Capital Expenditure. The details of the same can be referred to in the Audited financial statements attached herewith.

SHARE CAPITAL

During the year under review, the Company has increased its paid up share capital the details are as given below:

1. On 26.07.2022 the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company was increased from 1,00,000 to 4,01,00,000 by a way of Bonus Issue and has allotted 40,00,000 (Forty Lakhs) Equity shares in proportion of 400 Bonus shares for every 1 existing Equity Share to the following shareholders:

Name of the Shareholder No. of Shares Mr. Unnikrishnan Nair PM 19,32,800 Mrs. Beena Unnikrishnan 19,33,200 Mr. CP Anil Kumar 2,000 Mr. S. Sreekumaran Nair 2,000 Mr. S. Satheesan 2,000 Mr. Praveen R. B. 2,000 Mr. Rohan Unnikrishnan 2,000 Mr. Rahul Unnikrishnan 2,000 Mr. Dinesh Bobhate 2,000 M/s Kingsman Wealth Management Pvt Ltd 1,20,000 Total 40,00,000

2. On 09.09.2022 the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company was increased from 4,01,00,000 to 4,10,50,000 by a way of Rights Issue and has allotted 95,000 (Ninety-Five Thousand) Equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten Only) each at a premium of Rs. 90/- (Rupees Ninety Only) to the following shareholder:

Name of the Shareholder No. of Shares M/s Kingsman Wealth Management Pvt Ltd 95,000

3. On 05.01.2023 the Paid-up Share Capital of the Company was increased from 4,10,50,000 to 5,60,50,000 by a way of Public Issue and has allotted 15,00,000 (Fifteen Lakhs) Equity shares of Rs. 10/- (Rupees ten Only) each at a premium of Rs. 90/- (Rupees Ninety\ Only) to the following shareholders:

Category Valid Shares received in each category No. of Equity Shares available for allocation (as per Prospectus) Revised No. of Shares available Total Allotment Amount (Rs.) Retail Individual Investors 219,307,200 499,200 499,200 49,920,000 Non Institutional Investors 185,167,200 213,600 213,600 21,360,000 QIB Category 15,160,800 284,400 284,400 28,440,000 Market Maker 76,800 76,800 76,800 7,680,000 Anchor Investors 5,30,400 4,26,000 4,26,000 42,60,000 Total 42,02,42,400 15,00,000 15,00,000 15,00,00,000

The Authorised Share Capital as on 31st March, 2023 is Rs. 6,00,00,000 and Paid up share capital as on 31st March, 2023 Rs. 5,60,50,000.

LISTING INFORMATION

The Equity Shares in the Company are continued to be listed with NSE EMERGE Platform and in dematerialised form. The ISIN No. of the Company is INE0LR101013.

STATEMENT PURSUANT TO LISTING AGREEMENT

The Company Equity Shares is listed at National Stock Exchange of India Limited (Emerge Platform). The Annual Listing fee for the year 2023-24 has been paid.

DEPOSITS FROM PUBLIC

The Company has not accepted any deposits from public and as such, no amount on account of principal or interest on deposits from public was outstanding as on the date of the balance sheet as per section 73 and 76 of the companies Act, 2013 read with Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES AND INVESTMENTS

The Company has not given any loans, guarantees or made investment covered under the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 during the year 2022-23.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year there is no change in the nature of the business of the company.

INTERNAL CONTROLS AND THEIR ADEQUACY

The Company implemented suitable controls to ensure its operational, compliance and reporting objectives. The Company has adequate policies and procedures in place for its current size as well as the future growing needs. These policies and procedures play a pivotal role in the deployment of the internal controls. They are regularly reviewed to ensure both relevance and comprehensiveness and compliance is ingrained into the management review process.

The Internal Audit team is also reviewing adequacy of controls of the key processes. Suggestions to further strengthen the process are shared with the process owners and changes are suitably made. Significant findings, along with management response and status of action plans are also periodically shared with and reviewed by the Audit Committee. It ensures adequate internal financial control exist in design and operation.

M/s. SKMK & Co., Chartered Accountants (Firm Regn No: 0144210W), Chartered Accountants, Mumbai is the internal auditor of the Company, who conducts Internal audit and submit reports to the Audit Committee. The Internal Audit is processed to design to review the adequacy of internal control checks in the system and covers all significant areas of the Companys operations. The Audit Committee reviews the effectiveness of the Companys internal control system.

DETAILS OF HOLDING, SUBSIDIARY AND ASSOCIATES

The Company does not have any holding, subsidiary and associate Company during the period of Reporting.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO

Information in accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014, regarding conservation of energy, technology absorption and foreign exchange earnings and outgo are under:

Sr. No. Particulars Comments (A) Conservation of energy (i) The steps taken or impact on conservation of energy; Energy conservation is very important for the company and therefore, energy conservation measures are undertaken wherever practicable in its plant and attached facilities. The Company is making every effort ensure the optimal use of energy, avoid waste and conserve energy by using energy efficient equipments with latest technologies. Impact on conservation of energy was that the electricity load expenses reduced. (ii) The steps taken by the Company for utilizing alternate sources of energy; Nil (111) The cap1tal investment on energy conservation equ1pment Nil (B) Technology absorption (1) The efforts made towards technology absorption Company firmly believes that adoption and use of technology is a fundamental business requirement for carrying out business effectively and efficiently. While the industry is labour intensive, we believe that mechanization of development through technological innovations is the way to address the huge demand supply gap in the industry. We are constantly upgrading our technology to reduce costs and achieve economies of scale. (11) The benefits derived like product improvement, cost reduction, product development or import substitution; Nil (111) In case of imported technology (imported during the last three years reckoned from the beginning of the financial year : Nil (a) The details of technology imported Nil (b) The year of import Nil (c) Whether the technology been fully absorbed Nil (d) If not fully absorbed, areas where absorption has not taken place, and the reasons thereof; and Nil (1v) The expenditure incurred on Research and Development Nil (C) Foreign exchange earnings and Outgo Inflow (Rs. In Lakhs) Out Flow (Rs. In Lakhs) The Foreign Exchange earned in terms of actual inflows during the year and the Foreign Exchange outgo during the year in terms of actual outflows 171.42 686.58

Value of imports calculated on C.I.F basis by the company during the financial year in respect of:

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars For the year ended March 31,2023 For the year ended March 31,2022 (a) Raw Material - - (b) Components and spare parts 621.14 556.07 (c) Capital goods 7.39 -

Expenditure in Foreign Currency

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2023 For the year ended March 31, 2022 Rs. Rs. (a) Royalty - - (b) Know-How - - (c) Professional and consultation fees 13.46 9.11 (d) Interest - - (e) Purchase of Components and spare parts 621.14 556.07 (f) Others 51.98 2.68

Earnings

(Rs. In Lakhs)

Particulars For the year ended March 31, 2023 For the year ended March 31, 2022 Rs. (a) Export of goods calculated on F.O.B. basis - - (b) Royalty, know-how, professional and consultation fees 96.00 58.63 (c) Interest and dividend - - (d) Other income 75.42 -

INDUSTRIAL RELATION

During the year under review, your Company enjoyed cordial relationship with workers and employees at all levels. The company recognizes the significance of maintaining harmonious and constructive industrial relations, fostering a collaborative environment that promotes the well-being and productivity of our workforce. We believe that healthy relationships with our employees and their representatives are essential for the long-term success and sustainable growth of the organization.

Throughout the reporting period, we have actively engaged in dialogue and consultations with employee representatives and unions to address workplace concerns, promote open communication, and seek mutually beneficial solutions. We have strived to create a workplace culture that values employee engagement, inclusivity, and respect, enabling our workforce to contribute their best efforts towards achieving our business objectives.

BOARD OF DIRECTORS, BOARD MEETINGS AND KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

The Companys Board is duly constituted and is in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013, SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as applicable on the Company and provisions of the Articles of Association of the Company. The Companys Board has been constituted with requisite diversity, wisdom and experience commensurate to the business of your Company.

There are six Directors on the Board of the Company, headed by a Managing Director Chairman and includes one woman Whole-time Director and one woman Non-executive Director and three Independent Directors on its Board.

The Directors on the Board have experience in the field of finance, legal, statutory compliance, engineering and accounts. None of the Directors are disqualified under the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 as at March 31, 2023.

BOARD COMPOSITION

Sl.No Name of the Person DIN/PAN Designation 1. Unnikrishnan Nair P M 01825309 Managing Director 2. Beena Unnikrishnan 07222504 Whole-time Director 3. Ashokkumar Hebron Charles 00803441 Independent Director 4. Shiny George 07438518 Independent Director 5. Phillip Craig Morrisson Meiselbach 09568952 Independent Director 6. Veena Praveen 08398847 Non-Executive Director 7. Beena Unnikrishnan AAZPU4526G Chief Financial Officer 8. Meghana M P BLSPM3333G Company Secretary & Compliance Officer

APPOINTMENT/REAPPOINTMENT/CHANGE OF DIRECTORS OR KMP

As per Provisions of Section 152 of the Companies Act, 2013, Mrs. Veena Praveen Non-Executive

Director is liable to retire by rotation and is eligible to offer herself for re-appointment.

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT

Pursuant to Section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to Director Responsibility Statement, the

Board of Directors, to the best of its knowledge and ability, confirm that:

(a) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

(b) The Directors have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the Company for that period;

(c) The directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and Rules made thereunder for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

(d) The directors had prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

(e) The directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively.

(f) The directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS AND ATTENDANCE

During the Financial year 2022-23, Thirty-Two (32) board meetings were held. The interval between any two meetings was well within the maximum allowed gap of 120 days.

The Composition of Board of directors and the details of meetings attended by the board of directors during the year are given below.

Name of the Director Category No. of Board Meetings Held & Entitled to Attend No. of Board Meetings Attended Mr. Unnikrishnan Nair P M Managing Director 32 32 Mrs. Beena Unnikrishnan Whole-time Director 32 32 Mr. Shiny George Independent Director 32 17 Mr. Ashokkumar Hebron Charles Independent Director 32 16 Mr. Phillip Craig Morrisson Meiselbach Independent Director 32 17 Mrs. Veena Praveen Non-Executive Director 32 3

Board Meeting dates

Sl.No Date of Board Meeting Board Meeting Attendance 1 16.04.2022 06 2 18.04.2022 02 3 23.04.2022 02 4 25.04.2022 02 5 04.05.2022 02 6 21.05.2022 02 7 01.06.2022 05 8 14.06.2022 06 9 28.06.2022 02 10 11.07.2022 05 11 15.07.2022 05 12 25.07.2022 05 13 26.07.2022 05 14 05.08.2022 05 15 30.08.2022 02 16 01.09.2022 05 17 09.09.2022 02 18 23.09.2022 05 19 29.09.2022 02 20 03.10.2022 05 21 18.10.2022 05 22 25.11.2022 02 23 05.12.2022 05 24 10.12.2022 05 25 17.12.2022 02 26 20.12.2022 02 27 04.01.2023 02 28 05.01.2023 02 29 10.01.2023 05 30 10.02.2023 05 31 23.02.2023 05 32 30.03.2023 02

COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD

Matters of policy and other relevant and significant information are furnished regularly to the Board. To provide better Corporate Governance & transparency, currently, your Board has three (3) Committees viz., Audit Committee, Remuneration & Nomination Committee and Stakeholder Relationship Committee to investigate various aspects for which they have been constituted. The Board fixes the terms of reference of Committees and delegate powers from time to time.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Audit Committee comprises of non-executive Independent Director and Executive Director as its Member. The Chairman of the committee is Independent Director.

During the Financial year 2022-23, five (5) meeting of audit committee held on 11.07.2022, 05.08.2022, 05.12.2022, 10.12.2022 and 23.02.2023.

The Composition of Audit Committee and the details of meetings attended by members during the year are given below.

Name of the Director Status in the Committee Nature of Directorship No. of Board Meetings Held & Entitled to Attend No. of Board Meetings Attended Mr. Ashokkumar Hebron Charles Chairman of committee Non-Executive Independent Director 5 5 Mr. Shiny George Member Non-Executive Independent Director 5 5 Mr. Unnikrishnan Nair P M Member Managing Director 5 5

RECOMMENDATIONS BY THE AUDIT COMMITTEE WHICH WERE NOT ACCEPTED BY THE BOARD ALONG WITH REASONS

All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee are accepted and implemented by the Board of Directors.

NOMINATION AND REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee comprises of Independent Directors and nonexecutive Director as its members. The Chairman of the Committee is an Independent Director.

During the Financial year 2022-23, Three meetings of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee were held on 25.07.2022 05.08.2022 and 30.03.2023.

The Composition of Nomination and Remuneration Committee and the details of meetings attended by members during the year are given below.

Name of the Director Status in the Committee Nature of Directorship No. of Board Meetings Held & Entitled to Attend No. of Board Meetings Attended Mr. Shiny George Chairman of committee Non-Executive Independent Director 3 3 Mr. Phillip Craig Morrisson Meiselbach Member Non-Executive Independent Director 3 3 Mrs. Veena Praveen Member Non-Executive Director 3 0

The Nomination and remuneration policy available on the website of the company at www.anlon.co STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

The stakeholder relationship committee comprises Non-executive and Director, Whole-time Director and one Independent Director as its members. The Chairman of the Committee is an Independent Director.

During the Financial year 2022-23, two (2) meeting of Stakeholder Relationship Committee were held on 14.06.2022 and 10.01.2023.

The Composition of Stakeholder and Relationship Committee and the details of meetings attended by the members during the year are given below:

Name of the Director Status in the Committee Nature of Directorship No. of Board Meetings Held & Entitled to Attend No. of Board Meetings Attended Mrs. Veena Praveen Chairman of committee Non-Executive Director 2 2 Mrs. Beena Unnikrishnan Member Whole-time Director 2 2 Mr. Phillip Craig Morrisson Meiselbach Member Non-Executive Independent Director 2 2

ANNUAL RETURN