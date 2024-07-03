SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹101.8
Prev. Close₹99.31
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.3
Day's High₹101.8
Day's Low₹96.01
52 Week's High₹166.8
52 Week's Low₹81.78
Book Value₹32.36
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)106.71
P/E52.27
EPS1.9
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.85
10.85
10.85
10.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.35
29.74
26.61
19.75
Net Worth
41.2
40.59
37.46
30.03
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
30.45
47.86
35.42
16.53
yoy growth (%)
-36.36
35.13
114.27
9.37
Raw materials
-3.81
-8.79
-8.41
-5.17
As % of sales
12.51
18.36
23.74
31.32
Employee costs
-13.02
-22.13
-14.65
-4.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.86
7.62
5.66
2.57
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.46
-0.31
-0.19
Tax paid
0.33
-1.58
-1.16
-0.68
Working capital
3.88
11.57
-2.58
12.34
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-36.36
35.13
114.27
9.37
Op profit growth
-60.35
38.84
84.57
-24.3
EBIT growth
-60.55
37.42
87.83
95.28
Net profit growth
-63.5
34.19
138.26
82.32
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
50
42.35
38.75
35.67
47.87
Excise Duty
0
0
0
5.21
0
Net Sales
50
42.35
38.75
30.46
47.87
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.49
0.71
0.48
0.58
0.45
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Chairman/ED & CEO
Sanjay Banka
ED / MD / Promoter
Namita Banka
Executive Director & CEO
Vishal Murarka
Executive Director
Akhilesh Kumar Tripathi
Executive Director & CFO
T V Rama Krishna
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sanjay Kumar Gangwar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Kamalesh Sekhar
Independent Non Exe. Director
Basava Raju Dumpala
Independent Non Exe. Director
Aarajita Agrawal
Independent Non Exe. Director
Anil Sharma
Reports by Banka Bioloo Ltd
Summary
Banka BioLoo Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Banka BioLoo Private Limited on August 31, 2012. The Company status changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Banka BioLoo Limited on November 15, 2017.The Company was incorporated to provide sanitation infrastructure and hygienic solutions for human waste treatment and disposal. After receiving the Certificate of Incorporation, the Company took over the running business of its Promoter, Banka Enterprises, a sole proprietorship through a Business Takeover Agreement dated Feb 1, 2013.The Company is engaged in the activities of sanitation, fecal sludge treatment plants, packaged sewage treatment plants, refurbishing and (O&M) of sewage treatment plants for complexes. It provides sanitation infrastructure and human waste management solutions and services, involving innovative and simple biodigester technology patented by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the R&D arm of the Indian Ministry of Defence. The anaerobic biodigester technology helps users manage waste onsite, without depending on expensive and energy-consuming sewage infrastructure. Further, the Company also provides sanitation operations and maintenance (O&M) services to Indian Railways. The sanitation solutions are based on the patented biodigester technology, developed by DRDO. They are a licensee (through transfer of technology) and have partnered DRDO for technology commercializ
The Banka Bioloo Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹98.38 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Banka Bioloo Ltd is ₹106.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Banka Bioloo Ltd is 52.27 and 3.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Banka Bioloo Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Banka Bioloo Ltd is ₹81.78 and ₹166.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Banka Bioloo Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.34%, 3 Years at 6.44%, 1 Year at -28.43%, 6 Month at -7.98%, 3 Month at -11.96% and 1 Month at -6.70%.
