Banka Bioloo Ltd Share Price

98.38
(-0.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:14:21 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open101.8
  • Day's High101.8
  • 52 Wk High166.8
  • Prev. Close99.31
  • Day's Low96.01
  • 52 Wk Low 81.78
  • Turnover (lac)2.3
  • P/E52.27
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.36
  • EPS1.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)106.71
  • Div. Yield0
Banka Bioloo Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

101.8

Prev. Close

99.31

Turnover(Lac.)

2.3

Day's High

101.8

Day's Low

96.01

52 Week's High

166.8

52 Week's Low

81.78

Book Value

32.36

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

106.71

P/E

52.27

EPS

1.9

Divi. Yield

0

Banka Bioloo Ltd Corporate Action

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 04 Jul, 2024

arrow

4 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Banka Bioloo Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Banka Bioloo Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|10:37 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 52.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 52.62%

Non-Promoter- 47.37%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 47.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Banka Bioloo Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.85

10.85

10.85

10.28

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

30.35

29.74

26.61

19.75

Net Worth

41.2

40.59

37.46

30.03

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

30.45

47.86

35.42

16.53

yoy growth (%)

-36.36

35.13

114.27

9.37

Raw materials

-3.81

-8.79

-8.41

-5.17

As % of sales

12.51

18.36

23.74

31.32

Employee costs

-13.02

-22.13

-14.65

-4.93

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.86

7.62

5.66

2.57

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.46

-0.31

-0.19

Tax paid

0.33

-1.58

-1.16

-0.68

Working capital

3.88

11.57

-2.58

12.34

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-36.36

35.13

114.27

9.37

Op profit growth

-60.35

38.84

84.57

-24.3

EBIT growth

-60.55

37.42

87.83

95.28

Net profit growth

-63.5

34.19

138.26

82.32

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

50

42.35

38.75

35.67

47.87

Excise Duty

0

0

0

5.21

0

Net Sales

50

42.35

38.75

30.46

47.87

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.49

0.71

0.48

0.58

0.45

Banka Bioloo Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Banka Bioloo Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman/ED & CEO

Sanjay Banka

ED / MD / Promoter

Namita Banka

Executive Director & CEO

Vishal Murarka

Executive Director

Akhilesh Kumar Tripathi

Executive Director & CFO

T V Rama Krishna

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sanjay Kumar Gangwar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Kamalesh Sekhar

Independent Non Exe. Director

Basava Raju Dumpala

Independent Non Exe. Director

Aarajita Agrawal

Independent Non Exe. Director

Anil Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Banka Bioloo Ltd

Summary

Banka BioLoo Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Banka BioLoo Private Limited on August 31, 2012. The Company status changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Banka BioLoo Limited on November 15, 2017.The Company was incorporated to provide sanitation infrastructure and hygienic solutions for human waste treatment and disposal. After receiving the Certificate of Incorporation, the Company took over the running business of its Promoter, Banka Enterprises, a sole proprietorship through a Business Takeover Agreement dated Feb 1, 2013.The Company is engaged in the activities of sanitation, fecal sludge treatment plants, packaged sewage treatment plants, refurbishing and (O&M) of sewage treatment plants for complexes. It provides sanitation infrastructure and human waste management solutions and services, involving innovative and simple biodigester technology patented by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the R&D arm of the Indian Ministry of Defence. The anaerobic biodigester technology helps users manage waste onsite, without depending on expensive and energy-consuming sewage infrastructure. Further, the Company also provides sanitation operations and maintenance (O&M) services to Indian Railways. The sanitation solutions are based on the patented biodigester technology, developed by DRDO. They are a licensee (through transfer of technology) and have partnered DRDO for technology commercializ
Company FAQs

What is the Banka Bioloo Ltd share price today?

The Banka Bioloo Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹98.38 today.

What is the Market Cap of Banka Bioloo Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Banka Bioloo Ltd is ₹106.71 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Banka Bioloo Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Banka Bioloo Ltd is 52.27 and 3.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Banka Bioloo Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Banka Bioloo Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Banka Bioloo Ltd is ₹81.78 and ₹166.8 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Banka Bioloo Ltd?

Banka Bioloo Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.34%, 3 Years at 6.44%, 1 Year at -28.43%, 6 Month at -7.98%, 3 Month at -11.96% and 1 Month at -6.70%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Banka Bioloo Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Banka Bioloo Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 52.62 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 47.38 %

