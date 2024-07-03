Summary

Banka BioLoo Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Banka BioLoo Private Limited on August 31, 2012. The Company status changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Banka BioLoo Limited on November 15, 2017.The Company was incorporated to provide sanitation infrastructure and hygienic solutions for human waste treatment and disposal. After receiving the Certificate of Incorporation, the Company took over the running business of its Promoter, Banka Enterprises, a sole proprietorship through a Business Takeover Agreement dated Feb 1, 2013.The Company is engaged in the activities of sanitation, fecal sludge treatment plants, packaged sewage treatment plants, refurbishing and (O&M) of sewage treatment plants for complexes. It provides sanitation infrastructure and human waste management solutions and services, involving innovative and simple biodigester technology patented by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the R&D arm of the Indian Ministry of Defence. The anaerobic biodigester technology helps users manage waste onsite, without depending on expensive and energy-consuming sewage infrastructure. Further, the Company also provides sanitation operations and maintenance (O&M) services to Indian Railways. The sanitation solutions are based on the patented biodigester technology, developed by DRDO. They are a licensee (through transfer of technology) and have partnered DRDO for technology commercializ

