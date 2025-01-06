Banka Bioloo Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
1.86
7.62
5.66
2.57
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.46
-0.31
-0.19
Tax paid
0.33
-1.58
-1.16
-0.68
Working capital
3.88
11.57
-2.58
12.34
Other operating items
Operating
5.48
17.14
1.6
14.03
Capital expenditure
1.66
1.67
1.32
0.49
Free cash flow
7.14
18.81
2.92
14.52
Equity raised
47.63
35.61
27.37
19.62
Investing
0.03
0
0
0
Financing
9.05
12.98
4.59
6.82
Dividends paid
0
0
0.41
0
Net in cash
63.86
67.41
35.3
40.97
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.