Banka Bioloo Ltd Cash Flow Statement

95.72
(-3.61%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:15 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Banka Bioloo Ltd

Banka Bioloo FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

1.86

7.62

5.66

2.57

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.46

-0.31

-0.19

Tax paid

0.33

-1.58

-1.16

-0.68

Working capital

3.88

11.57

-2.58

12.34

Other operating items

Operating

5.48

17.14

1.6

14.03

Capital expenditure

1.66

1.67

1.32

0.49

Free cash flow

7.14

18.81

2.92

14.52

Equity raised

47.63

35.61

27.37

19.62

Investing

0.03

0

0

0

Financing

9.05

12.98

4.59

6.82

Dividends paid

0

0

0.41

0

Net in cash

63.86

67.41

35.3

40.97

