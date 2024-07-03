iifl-logo-icon 1
Banka Bioloo Ltd Quarterly Results

96.21
(0.51%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:18 PM

Financials

Profit & Loss
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

12.41

12.89

16.31

13.96

11.45

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

12.41

12.89

16.31

13.96

11.45

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.09

0.12

0.12

0.11

0.1

Total Income

12.5

13.01

16.43

14.07

11.55

Total Expenditure

17.21

11.14

15.28

12.18

9.16

PBIDT

-4.71

1.87

1.15

1.89

2.39

Interest

0.85

0.87

0.63

0.65

0.68

PBDT

-5.56

0.99

0.52

1.24

1.71

Depreciation

0.62

0.62

0.61

0.57

0.55

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0.06

0.07

-0.01

0

-0.02

Deferred Tax

-0.11

0.01

0.16

-0.02

-0.04

Reported Profit After Tax

-6.13

0.29

-0.25

0.69

1.22

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

-0.01

-0.01

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

-6.13

0.29

-0.24

0.7

1.22

Extra-ordinary Items

-0.31

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

-5.82

0.29

-0.24

0.7

1.22

EPS (Unit Curr.)

-5.65

0.27

-0.22

0.63

1.12

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.85

10.85

10.85

10.85

10.85

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

-37.95

14.5

7.05

13.53

20.87

PBDTM(%)

-44.8

7.68

3.18

8.88

14.93

PATM(%)

-49.39

2.24

-1.53

4.94

10.65

