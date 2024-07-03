Banka Bioloo Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
12.41
12.89
16.31
13.96
11.45
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
12.41
12.89
16.31
13.96
11.45
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.09
0.12
0.12
0.11
0.1
Total Income
12.5
13.01
16.43
14.07
11.55
Total Expenditure
17.21
11.14
15.28
12.18
9.16
PBIDT
-4.71
1.87
1.15
1.89
2.39
Interest
0.85
0.87
0.63
0.65
0.68
PBDT
-5.56
0.99
0.52
1.24
1.71
Depreciation
0.62
0.62
0.61
0.57
0.55
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0.06
0.07
-0.01
0
-0.02
Deferred Tax
-0.11
0.01
0.16
-0.02
-0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
-6.13
0.29
-0.25
0.69
1.22
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
-0.01
-0.01
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
-6.13
0.29
-0.24
0.7
1.22
Extra-ordinary Items
-0.31
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
-5.82
0.29
-0.24
0.7
1.22
EPS (Unit Curr.)
-5.65
0.27
-0.22
0.63
1.12
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.85
10.85
10.85
10.85
10.85
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
-37.95
14.5
7.05
13.53
20.87
PBDTM(%)
-44.8
7.68
3.18
8.88
14.93
PATM(%)
-49.39
2.24
-1.53
4.94
10.65
