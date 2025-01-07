Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
30.45
47.86
35.42
16.53
yoy growth (%)
-36.36
35.13
114.27
9.37
Raw materials
-3.81
-8.79
-8.41
-5.17
As % of sales
12.51
18.36
23.74
31.32
Employee costs
-13.02
-22.13
-14.65
-4.93
As % of sales
42.76
46.24
41.38
29.83
Other costs
-10.21
-8.34
-6.16
-3.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
33.54
17.43
17.39
18.55
Operating profit
3.4
8.59
6.18
3.35
OPM
11.18
17.94
17.46
20.27
Depreciation
-0.59
-0.46
-0.31
-0.19
Interest expense
-1.51
-0.95
-0.57
-0.74
Other income
0.57
0.45
0.37
0.16
Profit before tax
1.86
7.62
5.66
2.57
Taxes
0.33
-1.58
-1.16
-0.68
Tax rate
17.99
-20.74
-20.49
-26.54
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.2
6.04
4.5
1.89
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.2
6.04
4.5
1.89
yoy growth (%)
-63.5
34.19
138.26
82.32
NPM
7.24
12.63
12.71
11.43
