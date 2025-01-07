iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Banka Bioloo Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

96.71
(1.03%)
Jan 7, 2025|10:04:54 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Banka Bioloo Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

30.45

47.86

35.42

16.53

yoy growth (%)

-36.36

35.13

114.27

9.37

Raw materials

-3.81

-8.79

-8.41

-5.17

As % of sales

12.51

18.36

23.74

31.32

Employee costs

-13.02

-22.13

-14.65

-4.93

As % of sales

42.76

46.24

41.38

29.83

Other costs

-10.21

-8.34

-6.16

-3.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

33.54

17.43

17.39

18.55

Operating profit

3.4

8.59

6.18

3.35

OPM

11.18

17.94

17.46

20.27

Depreciation

-0.59

-0.46

-0.31

-0.19

Interest expense

-1.51

-0.95

-0.57

-0.74

Other income

0.57

0.45

0.37

0.16

Profit before tax

1.86

7.62

5.66

2.57

Taxes

0.33

-1.58

-1.16

-0.68

Tax rate

17.99

-20.74

-20.49

-26.54

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.2

6.04

4.5

1.89

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.2

6.04

4.5

1.89

yoy growth (%)

-63.5

34.19

138.26

82.32

NPM

7.24

12.63

12.71

11.43

Banka Bioloo : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Banka Bioloo Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.