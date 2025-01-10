Banka Bioloo Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.85
10.85
10.85
10.28
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
30.35
29.74
26.61
19.75
Net Worth
41.2
40.59
37.46
30.03
Minority Interest
Debt
20.23
15.21
16.08
11.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.54
0.79
0.1
0.09
Total Liabilities
61.97
56.59
53.64
41.81
Fixed Assets
17.17
10.82
8.59
5.09
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.34
5.36
4.36
0.03
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.21
0.58
0.18
0.1
Networking Capital
36.81
37.47
36.33
30.13
Inventories
5.35
5.44
5.61
8.03
Inventory Days
96.23
Sundry Debtors
19.59
21.99
17.38
11.68
Debtor Days
139.97
Other Current Assets
20.89
16.6
19.39
15.06
Sundry Creditors
-2.88
-2.07
-2.56
-2.49
Creditor Days
29.83
Other Current Liabilities
-6.14
-4.49
-3.49
-2.15
Cash
2.44
2.36
4.19
6.47
Total Assets
61.97
56.59
53.65
41.82
