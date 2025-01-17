Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-36.36
Op profit growth
-60.74
EBIT growth
-60.93
Net profit growth
-64.59
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
11.18
18.12
EBIT margin
11.11
18.1
Net profit margin
7.23
13
RoCE
8.31
RoNW
1.89
RoA
1.35
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.14
15.14
Dividend per share
0
0
Cash EPS
1.56
14
Book value per share
29.2
68.15
Valuation ratios
P/E
27.92
1.54
P/CEPS
38.21
1.67
P/B
2.04
0.34
EV/EBIDTA
16.73
3.41
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
Tax payout
17.99
-20.63
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
159.68
Inventory days
70.64
Creditor days
-38.38
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-2.23
-10.58
Net debt / equity
0.17
0.25
Net debt / op. profit
1.52
0.81
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-12.51
-18.36
Employee costs
-42.76
-46.06
Other costs
-33.54
-17.43
