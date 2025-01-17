iifl-logo-icon 1
Banka Bioloo Ltd Key Ratios

93.57
(0.21%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:10 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-36.36

Op profit growth

-60.74

EBIT growth

-60.93

Net profit growth

-64.59

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

11.18

18.12

EBIT margin

11.11

18.1

Net profit margin

7.23

13

RoCE

8.31

RoNW

1.89

RoA

1.35

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.14

15.14

Dividend per share

0

0

Cash EPS

1.56

14

Book value per share

29.2

68.15

Valuation ratios

P/E

27.92

1.54

P/CEPS

38.21

1.67

P/B

2.04

0.34

EV/EBIDTA

16.73

3.41

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

Tax payout

17.99

-20.63

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

159.68

Inventory days

70.64

Creditor days

-38.38

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-2.23

-10.58

Net debt / equity

0.17

0.25

Net debt / op. profit

1.52

0.81

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-12.51

-18.36

Employee costs

-42.76

-46.06

Other costs

-33.54

-17.43

