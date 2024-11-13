|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters. Banka BioLoo Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|6 Aug 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results (standalone and consolidated) for the period ended 30 June 2024 and other business matters Banka BioLoo Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Banka BioLoo Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 13, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 13/08/2024)
|Board Meeting
|4 Jul 2024
|28 Jun 2024
|BANKA BIOLOO LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 04-Jul-2024 to consider Other business. Banka BioLoo Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 04, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated : 04/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|23 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Banka BioLoo Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 30/05/2024) Banka BioLoo Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Grant of 38000 Options. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 07/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|1 Feb 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023 and other business matters Banka BioLoo Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Appointment of Ms Naina Singh as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the company w.e.f. February 09, 2024. Banka BioLoo Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Outcome of Board Meeting held on February 09, 2024. Banka BioLoo Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Banka BioLoo Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2024)
