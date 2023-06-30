To the Members of BANKA BIOLOO LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Ind AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying standalone Ind AS financial statements of BANKA BIOLOO LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended, the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year ended and the notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, its profit including other comprehensive income, its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of this report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S. No Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed I Revenue Recognition / Trade Receivables / Contract assets 1. The Company recognizes revenue from sale of goods based on the terms and conditions of purchase orders / contracts from different customers. Revenue is to be recognized if the control of the goods has been transferred to the customers. The management has assessed this aspect i.e., whether the control of the goods has been transferred. 1. We have obtained an understanding of the revenue recognition process in this behalf, and tested the respective sale / customer orders / contract documents to ensure that the control of the goods has been transferred for recognizing the revenue. 2. The Company recognizes revenue from contracts and services based on the terms of contract entered with the customers by following percentage completion method for partly completed contracts and services. The estimates of work completion for recognizing the revenue / unbilled revenue and identifying the corresponding costs are assessed by the management based on inputs from its site personnel and the distinctive terms of arrangement with customers. 2. We evaluated the appropriateness of the assumptions applied for assessing the extent of revenue / unbilled revenue and tested the evidence to support the revenue recognition in respect of contracts / services which are partly completed as on the balance sheet date. Further in respect of old outstanding unbilled receivables, company is in confident in realising the amount since the contracts are with the Indian Railways, owned by Government of India. II Investment in a Subsidiary As at March 31, 2024, the Company held investment with a carrying amount of Rs 433.26 lacs in Enzotech Solutions Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary. 1. We assessed the Companys valuation methodology applied in determining the fair market value of equity shares. In making this assessment, we evaluated the objectivity and independence of Companys specialists involved in the process. Management has used external specialist to support the recoverable amounts of its investment based on fair market value of equity shares of Enzotech Solutions Private Limited as at March 31, 2024. 2. We obtained and read the audited financial statements of the subsidiary to determine the net worth, operating cash flows and other financial indicators. 3. We also assessed the Companys disclosures concerning this in Note 2.9 on significant accounting estimates and judgements and Note 7 of Investments to the standalone financial statements. III Capital Work-In-Progress The Company has incurred significant expenditure on construction of manufacturing block at Ibrahimpatnam as reflected by the total value of capital work in progress in note 4 in the standalone financial statements. 1. Verified all the relevant invoices and vouchers relating to the expenditure incurred on sample basis. 2. Verified loan sanctioned and its subsequent utilisation with the relevant documents and certificates taken with respective to this unit. We considered the capital expenditure as a key audit matter due to significance of amount incurred during the year. 3. We compared the total cost incurred with the budget approved by the board. 4. We obtained understanding on management assessment relating to progress of projects and their intention to bring the asset to it intended use.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual report but does not include the standalone Ind AS financial statements and the auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone Ind AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Financial Statements

The Companys management and the Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone Ind

AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone Ind AS financial statements, the management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone Ind AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Ind AS financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Standalone Ind AS financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced.

We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors (i) in planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current year and are therefore the key audit matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013, we give in the Annexure B a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books except for the matters stated in the paragraph 2i(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including the Statement of other Comprehensive Income, the Cash Flow Statement and Statement of Changes in Equity dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone Ind AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The modifications relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the paragraph 2(b) above on reporting under Section 143(3)(b) of the Act and paragraph 2(i)(vi) below on reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting with reference to these Ind AS standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure A".

h) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended 31 March 2024, has been paid / provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

i) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts during the year ending 31 March 2024 for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company

iv a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 48(v) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediaries shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, as disclosed in the note 48(vi) to the standalone financial statements, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other person or entity identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Parties ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on the audit procedures that were considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (a) and (b) rule 11 (e) contain any material misstatement.

v No dividend has been declared or paid during the year by the Company.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has been operated from 5th April 2023 onwards for all relevant transactions recorded in the software except that the audit trail feature of payroll software used by the company to maintain payroll records, and certain type of vouchers/tables of accounting software did not operate throughout the year.

Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

Since this is the first year of implementation of Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules 2014, reporting requirement for preservation of Audit trail by the company is not applicable for the FY 23-24.

For PRSV &Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. S200016

M. Srichanakya Partner

Membership No.219339 UDIN: 24219339BKETVQ2621 Place: Hyderabad Date: 30-05-2024

ANNEXURE “A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 2(g) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of BANKA BIOLOO LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting under Clause (i) of Sub- section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of BANKA BIOLOO LIMITED ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Ind AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Board of Directors of the Company is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls.

Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For PRSV &Co. LLP

Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. S200016

M. Srichanakya Partner

Membership No.219339

UDIN: 24219339BKETV02621

Place: Hyderabad Date: 30-05-2024

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1 under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of BANKA BIOLOO LIMITED of even date)

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we state that:

1.In respect of the Companys fixed assets:

a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment.

b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangibles assets.

c) All the property, plant and equipment have not been physically verified by the management during the year but there is regular program of verification which in our opinion is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. According to the information and explanations given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

d) The title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favor of the lessee) excepting a piece of industrial land situated at Ibrahimpatnam, Telangana and amounting to Rs. 49.47 lakhs which was acquired from TSIIC Ltd (a government undertaking) awaiting registration pending project completion, included in property, plant and equipment are held in the name of the Company.

e) The Company has not revalued its property, plant and equipment (including right of use assets) or intangible assets during the year ended March 31,2024.

f) There are no proceedings initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 and rules made thereunder.

2) (a) The inventory has been physically verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, the frequency and coverage of verification requires to be improved given the increased scale of operations and the procedures for such verification are to be tailored accordingly. There were no discrepancies of 10% or more in aggregate for each class of inventory.

(b) As disclosed in Note 22 to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crores in aggregate from banks during the year on the basis of security of current assets of the Company. The quarterly statements filed by the Company with such banks show different amounts for the respective current assets as against the amounts shown in the books of accounts of the Company. The differences are tabulated as under:

Quarter ending Amount of Receivables & Inventories as per statements filed with banks Amount of Receivables & Inventories as per books of account Difference (Excess in books)/Short in books* 30th June 2023 1,548.33 2,346.04 (797.71) 30th September 2023 1,443.60 2,408.34 (964.74) 31st December 2023 1,552.43 2,751.21 (1,198.78) 31st March 2024 2,285.93 2,206.16 79.77

* The Company has taken loans against security of current assets and there are differences in quarterly returns or statements of current assets filed by the Company with bank. The differences arose because the bank facilities are not availed on some of the stocks, receivables and service-related trade payables.

*The Company does not have any working capital limits sanctioned from financial institutions.

3) (a) The Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnerships or any other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in, granted unsecured loans and advances in the nature of loans to companies and given corporate guarantee in respect of which the requisite information is as below:

Particulars Loans Corporate guarantee Aggregate amount granted/ provided during the year Subsidiaries 30.16 lakhs 300 lakhs - Associate Company NIL NIL Balance outstanding as at balance sheet date in respect of above case -Subsidiaries 262.59 lakhs 300 lakhs - Associate Company 12.64 lakhs NIL

b) In respect of the aforesaid investments and loans, the terms and conditions under which such investments were made, and loans were granted are not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In the case of loans given, there is no stipulation of repayment of principal and payment of interest and hence unable to make specific comment on the regularity of repayment of principal and payment of interest.

d) In the case of loans given, as there is no stipulation of repayment of principal and payment of interest and hence, we are unable to comment on overdue amount for more than ninety days in respect of loans given.

e) In the case of loans given, as there is no stipulation of repayment of principal and payment of interest and hence, we are unable to comment if any loan given falling due during the year has been renewed or extended. However, no fresh loans given to settle the over dues of existing loans given to the same party.

f) In the case of loans given, there is no stipulation of repayment of principal and payment of interest. However, it was mentioned Tenure as "on demand" for the following loans, while reporting related party transactions as on 31 March 2024 to Securities and Exchange board of India.

Particulars Related Parties Aggregate amount of loans/ advances in nature of loans - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment 275.23 lakhs Percentage of loans/ advances in nature of loans to the total loans 100%

4) The Company has not granted any loans or provide any guarantees or securities to parties covered under Section 185 of the Act. Further, in our opinion, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made by it, as applicable.

5) The Company has neither accepted any deposits from the public nor accepted any amount which are deemed to be deposits within the meaning of Sections 73 to 76 of the Act and rules made thereunder, to the extent applicable. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under Section 148(1) of the Act for the products manufactured by it (and/or services provided by it). Accordingly, clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable.

7) (a) The company has generally been regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues applicable to it. However, there were minor delays in depositing ESI (Delhi & Telangana regions) and PT (in Kerala region). Further, the company has defaulted in depositing undisputed professional tax of Gujarat Bhavnagar POH amounting to 45,570 Rs/- to the appropriate authorities.

According to the information and explanations given to us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of goods and services tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of custom, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable, other than the professional tax of Gujarat Bhavnagar POH amounting to 45,570 Rs/- to the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no dues of income tax, goods and service tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, customs duty, cess and other statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of any dispute.

8) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not surrendered or disclosed any transactions, previously unrecorded as income in the books of account, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 as income during the year.

9) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing or in payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied, on an overall basis, for the purposes for which they were obtained.

(d) According to the information and explanations given to us, on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, no funds raised on short-term basis have been used for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us, on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries and associates. The Company does not have any joint venture.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries or associate companies. Hence, the requirement to report on clause (ix)(f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

10) No monies were raised by way of public offer or private placement during the year and hence this clause doesnt apply. Further as represented by the management, all the monies raised in the preceding years were completely utilized in FY 22-23 itself, for the purpose for which they were raised.

11) a) Based on examination of the books and records of the Company and according to the information and explanations given to us, considering the principles of materiality outlined in Standards on Auditing, we report that no fraud by the Company or on the Company has been noticed or reported during the course of the audit.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, no report under subsection (12) of Section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government.

c) Thers was no whistle blower complaints raised during the year.

12) The Company is not a Nidhi Company. Accordingly, reporting on clause 3 (xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

13) The Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 where applicable, for all transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14) (a) The Company has to strengthen the existing internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) The internal audit reports of the Company issued till the date of the audit report, for the period under audit have been considered by us.

15) The Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

16) (a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 as the company is not engaged in the business of financing. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause (xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company as defined in the regulations made by Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(d) There is no Core Investment Company as part of the Group, hence, the requirement to report on clause 3(xvi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17) The Company has not incurred cash losses in the current financial year or in the immediately preceding financial year.

18) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

19) On the basis of the financial ratios disclosed in Note 46 to the standalone financial statements, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the standalone financial statements,

our knowledge of the Board of Directors and managements plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

Also refer to the Other Information paragraph of our main audit report which explains that the other information comprising the information included in Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

20) The provisions of the subsection (5) of section 135 of Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable. Accordingly, clauses 3(xx)(a) and 3(xx)(b) of the Order are not applicable.

21) The auditors of one of the subsidiary company has made adverse remarks in the Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO) report included in the consolidated financial statements of the Company issued and reported separately. The details thereof are as under:

S.No Company Name & CIN Status of the Company CARO Clause No which is qualified or adverse 1 Enzotech Solutions Private Limited (CIN No. U41000TN2006PTC0 59620) 100% Subsidiary vii(a) & xvii

For PRSV &Co. LLP Chartered Accountants Firms Registration No. S200016 M. Srichanakya Partner

Membership No.219339 UDIN: 24219339BKETVQ2621 Place: Hyderabad Date: 30-05-2024