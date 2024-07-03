Banka Bioloo Ltd Summary

Banka BioLoo Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Banka BioLoo Private Limited on August 31, 2012. The Company status changed to a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Banka BioLoo Limited on November 15, 2017.The Company was incorporated to provide sanitation infrastructure and hygienic solutions for human waste treatment and disposal. After receiving the Certificate of Incorporation, the Company took over the running business of its Promoter, Banka Enterprises, a sole proprietorship through a Business Takeover Agreement dated Feb 1, 2013.The Company is engaged in the activities of sanitation, fecal sludge treatment plants, packaged sewage treatment plants, refurbishing and (O&M) of sewage treatment plants for complexes. It provides sanitation infrastructure and human waste management solutions and services, involving innovative and simple biodigester technology patented by Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), the R&D arm of the Indian Ministry of Defence. The anaerobic biodigester technology helps users manage waste onsite, without depending on expensive and energy-consuming sewage infrastructure. Further, the Company also provides sanitation operations and maintenance (O&M) services to Indian Railways. The sanitation solutions are based on the patented biodigester technology, developed by DRDO. They are a licensee (through transfer of technology) and have partnered DRDO for technology commercialization for large-scale deployment of sanitation systems. The Company also upgraded to bio-tank, many a septic tank for educational institutions, apart from houses, to treat human waste effectively.Apart from this, the Company has received ISO Certification from DUV Certification Private Limited and was found to be in accordance with requirements of ISO 9001:2015 in regards to manufacturing, installation, repair, maintenance of control discharge toilet systems, retention tanks, bio-toilets, bio-tanks, fabricated items for railways, domestic applications, inoculation and supply of anaerobic bacteria.In July 2015, the Company began school sanitation program within a public companys CSR program, later it became a multiyear project. It set up a toilet super-structure manufacturing plant in Alwar in August, 2015. The Company came up with a Public Issue of 10,98,000 Equity Shares by raising equity capital aggregating Rs 12.63 Crores in February, 2018. In 2020-21, the Company incorporated Banka Earth Foundation, as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company. The Company further subscribed to MoA of Sustainable Sanitation Industry Association (SSIA) to the extent of 20,000 equity shares of Rs.10 each, aggregating to 25% of the paid-up capital of the said Company and SSIA became an associate company of the Company. The Company sold the entire shares held in Banka Earth Foundation (wholly-owned subsidiary) and accordingly, Banka Earth Foundation ceased to be a subsidiary of the Company w.e.f. 21 March 2022. Megaliter Varunaa Private Limited was incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company on June 23, 2022.