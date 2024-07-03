iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Lloyds Luxuries Ltd Share Price

92.8
(-8.30%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:04:42 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open104
  • Day's High104
  • 52 Wk High154.1
  • Prev. Close101.2
  • Day's Low92.8
  • 52 Wk Low 67.55
  • Turnover (lac)21.34
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)219.61
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Lloyds Luxuries Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

104

Prev. Close

101.2

Turnover(Lac.)

21.34

Day's High

104

Day's Low

92.8

52 Week's High

154.1

52 Week's Low

67.55

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

219.61

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Lloyds Luxuries Ltd Corporate Action

16 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

12 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 12 Aug, 2024

arrow

Lloyds Luxuries Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Lloyds Luxuries Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 69.75%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 69.75%

Non-Promoter- 30.24%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 30.24%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Lloyds Luxuries Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

22.65

22.5

16.5

2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

23

Reserves

39.95

46.42

34.14

-37.32

Net Worth

62.6

68.92

50.64

-12.32

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

View Profit & Loss

No Record Found

View Cash Flow

No Record Found

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Lloyds Luxuries Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Lloyds Luxuries Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Non Executive Dir.

Shreekrishna Mukesh Gupta

Managing Director

Prannay Dokkania

Non Executive Director

Vandini Gupta

Independent Director

Kabir Malhotra

Independent Director

Aashay Amish Choksi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Lloyds Luxuries Ltd

Summary

Lloyds Luxuries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Lloyds Luxuries Private Limited onOctober 21, 2013. Subsequently, on December 14, 2013, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently name of the Company was changed to Lloyds Luxuries Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 29, 2014, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is amongst the organized player of salon services and beauty products, focused on grooming men to perfection. It own exclusive franchisee of Truefitt & Hill, which is an international brand offering a wide range of beauty products and salon services for men through the luxury barbershops operating across many countries. The brand is exclusively owned by Truefitt & Hill (Gentlemens Grooming) Limited, a company registered under the Law of England and Wales and having its office in London, United Kingdom.In the year 2013, the Company executed franchisee agreement with Truefitt & Hill (Gentlemens Grooming) Limited, UK and commenced its operations of luxury barber store in Mumbai. It expanded operations and operated 14 barber stores under the brand Truefitt & Hill across 7 cities in India. It holds the Master Franchise Agreement of Truefitt & Hill upto 2043. Under franchise agreement, Company own exclusive rights to open stores in the brand name of Truefitt & Hill either directly or through sub franchisee arrangements in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan,
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Lloyds Luxuries Ltd share price today?

The Lloyds Luxuries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹92.8 today.

What is the Market Cap of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd is ₹219.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd is 0 and 3.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lloyds Luxuries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd is ₹67.55 and ₹154.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd?

Lloyds Luxuries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 33.12%, 1 Year at 3.27%, 6 Month at -10.72%, 3 Month at 1.56% and 1 Month at 14.03%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 69.76 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 30.24 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Lloyds Luxuries Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.