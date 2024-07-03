SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹104
Prev. Close₹101.2
Turnover(Lac.)₹21.34
Day's High₹104
Day's Low₹92.8
52 Week's High₹154.1
52 Week's Low₹67.55
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)219.61
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
22.65
22.5
16.5
2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
23
Reserves
39.95
46.42
34.14
-37.32
Net Worth
62.6
68.92
50.64
-12.32
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Non Executive Dir.
Shreekrishna Mukesh Gupta
Managing Director
Prannay Dokkania
Non Executive Director
Vandini Gupta
Independent Director
Kabir Malhotra
Independent Director
Aashay Amish Choksi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Lloyds Luxuries Ltd
Summary
Lloyds Luxuries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Lloyds Luxuries Private Limited onOctober 21, 2013. Subsequently, on December 14, 2013, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently name of the Company was changed to Lloyds Luxuries Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 29, 2014, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is amongst the organized player of salon services and beauty products, focused on grooming men to perfection. It own exclusive franchisee of Truefitt & Hill, which is an international brand offering a wide range of beauty products and salon services for men through the luxury barbershops operating across many countries. The brand is exclusively owned by Truefitt & Hill (Gentlemens Grooming) Limited, a company registered under the Law of England and Wales and having its office in London, United Kingdom.In the year 2013, the Company executed franchisee agreement with Truefitt & Hill (Gentlemens Grooming) Limited, UK and commenced its operations of luxury barber store in Mumbai. It expanded operations and operated 14 barber stores under the brand Truefitt & Hill across 7 cities in India. It holds the Master Franchise Agreement of Truefitt & Hill upto 2043. Under franchise agreement, Company own exclusive rights to open stores in the brand name of Truefitt & Hill either directly or through sub franchisee arrangements in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan,
The Lloyds Luxuries Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹92.8 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd is ₹219.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd is 0 and 3.30 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Lloyds Luxuries Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Lloyds Luxuries Ltd is ₹67.55 and ₹154.1 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Lloyds Luxuries Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at 33.12%, 1 Year at 3.27%, 6 Month at -10.72%, 3 Month at 1.56% and 1 Month at 14.03%.
