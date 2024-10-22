iifl-logo-icon 1
Lloyds Luxuries Ltd Board Meeting

Lloyds Luxuries CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting16 Jan 202513 Jan 2025
To consider other business matters
Board Meeting22 Oct 202416 Oct 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Lloyds Luxuries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)
Board Meeting30 Sep 202426 Sep 2024
To consider other business matters
Board Meeting7 Jun 20244 Jun 2024
To consider other business matters Lloyds Luxuries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 07/06/2024)
Board Meeting14 May 20248 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Lloyds Luxuries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Lloyds Luxuries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement dated on: 14/05/2024)
Board Meeting26 Apr 202423 Apr 2024
To consider Fund Raising Lloyds Luxuries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/04/2024)
Board Meeting12 Apr 20249 Apr 2024
To consider other business matters Lloyds Luxuries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/04/2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20245 Feb 2024
To consider other business matters Lloyds Luxuries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2024)

