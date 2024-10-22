|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|16 Jan 2025
|13 Jan 2025
|To consider other business matters
|Board Meeting
|22 Oct 2024
|16 Oct 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 and other business matters Lloyds Luxuries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on October 22, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 22/10/2024)
|Board Meeting
|30 Sep 2024
|26 Sep 2024
|To consider other business matters
|Board Meeting
|7 Jun 2024
|4 Jun 2024
|To consider other business matters Lloyds Luxuries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 07, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 07/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|8 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and other business matters Lloyds Luxuries Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. Lloyds Luxuries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement dated on: 14/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|26 Apr 2024
|23 Apr 2024
|To consider Fund Raising Lloyds Luxuries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 26, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 26/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Apr 2024
|9 Apr 2024
|To consider other business matters Lloyds Luxuries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on April 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/04/2024)
|Board Meeting
|9 Feb 2024
|5 Feb 2024
|To consider other business matters Lloyds Luxuries Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 09, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 09.02.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.