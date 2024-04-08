Dear Members,

Your Board of Directors are pleased to present the Eleventh Annual Report of Lloyds Luxuries Limited ("your Company" or "the Company") and Audited Statement of Accounts for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024.

1. FINANCIAL SUMMARY / PERFORMANCE OF THE COMPANY

Particulars Current Year 2023-24 Previous Year 2022-23 Income from Operations 4,031.94 3,374.50 Other Income 77.39 63.19 Total Income 4,109.33 3,43769 Profit before Interest, Depreciation, Extraordinary items & Tax (801.02) (415.65) Less: Finance Cost 38.30 66.29 Depreciation & Amortization 512.44 219.49 Extraordinary items 28.47 4.17 Profit/(Loss) before tax (829.49) (419.82) Less: Tax Expenses (Net) Current Tax Expense - #1BB- Deferred Tax (28.83) 9.71 Profit/(Loss) for the Year (800.66) (429.53)

2. REVIEW OF OPERATIONS

During the Financial Year 2023-24, the company experienced significant growth in operating revenue as compared to the previous FinancialYear. This achievement is a result of the hard work and dedication of our team, as well as the successful implementation of our strategic initiatives.

The operational revenue increased by 19.48%, rising from Rs. 3,374.50 Lakhs in the previous year to Rs. 4,031. 94 Lakhs this year. Gaining the loyalty of our customers and members has been a testament to our remarkable sales growth and a stronger connection with our target audience. Additionally, we have seen a significant push in sales from our online platforms. By capitalizing on emerging trends and market opportunities, weve consistently outpaced the competition, ensuring continued satisfaction and dedication among our valued customers and members.

For the Financial Year 2023-24, your company recorded a loss of Rs. (800.66) Lakhs compared to a net loss of Rs. (429.53) Lakhs in the previous year. Several key factors have contributed to this outcome:

Employee Benefit Expenses:

The increase in employee benefit expenses is primarily due to the issuance of shares under the Employee Stock Options Scheme - 2023. This initiative recognizes the hard work and commitment of our employees, fostering a sense of ownership and long-term commitment. Retaining top talent is crucial for our sustained success, and offering shares helps secure the loyalty and dedication of our team, ensuring their continued engagement and motivation.

Investment in Talent and Expansion:

We have In house academy in which significant investments have been made in hiring and training new technicians to enhance our service quality. Additionally, we have established two new stores, essential for your business expansion and presence in key locations. These strategic investments are aimed at driving future growth and ensuring our competitive edge in the market.

Administrative Expenses:

During the COVID-19 pandemic, our administrative expenses were lower due to various forms of financial relief we received. However, now that the pandemic has subsided and conditions have normalized, these relief measures have been withdrawn, leading to an increase in our administrative expenses, which has impacted our profit.

Amortization of Expenses:

This financial year, we have initiated the amortization of expenses related to Branding & Marketing and Pre-operative activities from previous years. These expenses were categorized previously under the head " Other Non-Current Assets" on the Asset side of the Balance sheet since future economic benefits attributable to these expenses would flow to the enterprise and the cost can be measured reliably. We are now starting to witness the positive impact of these investments. As we proceed with the amortization, these previously incurred expenses are starting to yield concrete benefits as determined.

While our financials currently show losses, its important to understand that the company is in a dynamic and growing stage. Significant capital expenditures have been strategically made to drive future growth, including enhancing our product ranges, implementing new service offerings, upgrading infrastructure and implementing advanced technologies. Our commitment to future growth includes expanding our market presence, capturing new customer bases, and retaining our skilled and dedicated employees.

3. FUTURE OUTLOOK

Post-COVID, the market dynamics have rebounded significantly. Customers who had previously stopped visiting our barber shops are now returning, leading to boost in revenue. We are currently in a growth phase, strategically expanding our footprint into promising and untapped locations. Currently we have 33 barber shops and expecting to reach 50 barber shops. This expansion is expected to provide a substantial boost to our revenues and overall growth trajectory.

In addition to expanding with new barber shops, we are in the pace of expanding footprints via retail, hotel, weddings, events and corporate gifting. This approach will enable us to diversify our offerings and provide an even wider array of products and services to unique customers. Partnering with other businesses allows us to tap into their expertise and resources, adopt their successful business models, improve our service capabilities, and simultaneously boost our revenue streams.

Moreover, to attract more customers, we are participating in series of events and promotions. These initiatives are designed to engage with new customers and drive them to our barber shops to have the service experience which results in to increase in new footfalls converting to revenue, an increase in the visibility and awareness of the brand, stronger market positioning, and expansion in market reach.

E-commerce has become an indispensable part of the service industry, offering unparalleled reach and convenience to customers. Your company has capitalized on this trend by listing the products on various e-commerce platforms, significantly boosting our revenue over the past year. Building on this success, we are now focusing on further enhancing and promoting our presence on these platforms. By leveraging the reach and convenience of e-commerce, we aim to attract a broader customer base despite of geographical barriers, increase our market penetration, and drive sustained growth in our sales and services.

Recognizing the evolving preferences of its customers, the company has expanded its offerings to include new services tailored for face, hair, and beard care. Furthermore, the company is actively planning to introduce more innovative services in the near future to meet the growing demands and expectations of its clientele.

Investing in employee training will be crucial for maintaining efficiency and upholding high standards as we move forward. With ongoing integration of new technologies and process refinements, it is essential that our team continuously acquires the latest skills and knowledge. By prioritizing comprehensive training, we will ensure our employees are well-prepared to manage these advancements, thereby enhancing uniformity in their performance and the quality of service we provide to our customers at all barber shops.

We are excited about the future and remain committed to our vision. Our efforts today are designed to secure a brighter and more prosperous tomorrow, and we are confident that we are on the right path to achieving our goals.

4. SHARE CAPITAL & CHANGE IN CAPITAL

STRUCTURE

The authorized share capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 is Rs. 25,00,00,000/- divided into 2,50,00,000 Equity Shares of Nominal value of Rs. 10/- each whereas the issued and paid- up Equity Share Capital of the Company as on 31st March, 2024 stood at Rs. 22,65,32,990/- divided into 2,26,53,299 Equity Shares of Nominal value of Rs. 10/- each.

During the year, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee granted 14,00,852 options under the "Lloyds Luxuries Limited Employee Stock Option Scheme-2023" to eligible employees. This scheme was approved by the companys members via Postal Ballot on February 24, 2023.Employees can exercise these options after the vesting period specified in the scheme. On March 15, 2024, the Nomination and Remuneration Committee allotted 1,53,299 shares to the "Lloyds Luxuries Employees Welfare Trust" as the vesting period for these options vested on 08.04.2024. The allotment of these 1,53,299 shares led to a change in the paid-up share capital of the company as of March 31, 2024.The shares granted under the ESOP Scheme are admitted for trading in NSE and are actively traded in the NSE.

5. DETAILS OF LOCK - IN OF SHARES

In line with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Issue of Capital and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2018, below are the details of the lock- in Shares of the Company held by Promoters and Public Shareholders:

Name of the Shareholder Category Quantity Lock-in till date M/s. Plutus Trade & Commodities LLP Promoter 45,45,000 22.10.2025 Total 45,45,000

6. SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

During the year under review, none of the companies have become or ceased to be the associate/ subsidiary/ joint venture/ holding Company.

7. STANDALONE AND CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The audited financial statements of the Company are drawn up on standalone basis, for the financial year ended March 31, 2024, in accordance with the requirements of the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 (Ind-AS) notified under Section 133 of the Act, read with relevant Rules and other accounting principles. The Company is not required to prepare the Consolidated Financial Statement.

8. UTILIZATION OF IPO PROCEEDS

Original Object Original Allocation (Rs.in Lakhs) Funds Utilised till 31st March, 2024 (Rs.in Lakhs) Un-utilized amount (Rs. in Lakhs) Amount of Deviation/Variation for the Financial year according to applicable object Financing the expenditure for opening new stores LBK 543.65 356.17 18748 Not Applicable To repay of short-term borrowings 902.00 902.00 - To meet Working Capital requirements 450.00 41745 32.56 General Corporate Purpose 318.10 58.16 259.94 To meet issue expenses 186.25 168.94 1731 Total 2,400.00 1,902.72 49728

9. CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF BUSINESS

During the year under review, there is no change in the nature of business of the Company.

10. TRANSFER TO RESERVES

There is no amount proposed to be transferred to the reserves.

11. DIVIDEND

Your Board do not recommend any dividend on the equity shares of the Company for financial year ended March 31, 2024 considering that the Company is in growth stage and require funds to support its growth objectives.

12. DEPOSITS

The Company has not invited /accepted any deposits from the public falling within the ambit of Section 73 of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014.

13. DIRECTORS & KEY MANAGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year under review there are following changes in the composition of Board of Directors of the Company and Key Managerial Personnel:

Mr. Shreekrishna M Gupta (DIN 06726742)

Mr. Shreekrishna Gupta, Non-Executive Director on the Board of the Company was designated as the Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Company with effect from 13th June, 2022 holding the office for a longer period.

Further, in accordance with the provisions of Companies Act, 2013 and the Articles of

Association of the Company, Mr. Shreekrishna M Gupta (DIN 06726742) Director of the Company, retires by rotation at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offers himself for the

ic-,appointment.

Company Secretary and Compliance Officer:

a) Resignation of Ms. Shubhada M Shirke (ACS: 66511) from the office of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer:

Ms. Shubhada M Shirke (ACS: 66511 ) resigned from the Office of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer from the closure of business of 02nd December, 2023 vide her resignation letter dated 02nd December, 2023 thanking the Board and Management for discharging her duties. The Board of Directors took a note of her resignation in the Meeting held on 08th December, 2023.

b) Appointment of Ms. Rajalakshmi Pattan Thevar

(ACS: 64317) as Company Secretary and

Compliance Officer:

Ms. Rajalakshmi Pattan Thevar (ACS: 64317) was appointed as a Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company from 08th December, 2023 by the Board of Directors in their Meeting held on 08th December, 2023. She possesses all the requisite qualifications required for the office of Company Secretary and Compliance Officer.

14. CHANGES IN REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE

COMPANY

During the year under review, the Registered Office of the Company has been shifted from Trade World,

C Wing, 16th Floor, Kamala City, Senapati Bapat Marg, Lower Parel (W), Mumbai City, Mumbai, Maharashtra, India, 400013 to B2, Unit No. 3, 2nd Floor, Madhu Estate, Pandurang Budhkar Marg, Lower Parel, Delisle Road Mumbai - 400013 with effect from 09th February, 2024.

15. RECONCILIATION OF SHARE CAPITAL AUDIT

As stipulated by SEBI, a qualified Practicing Company Secretary carries out the quarterly re-conciliation of the total capital held with the National Security Depository Limited (NSDL) and Central Depository Services (India) Limited (CDSL) and the total issued and listed capital and the report thereon is submitted to the National Stock Exchange of India Limited. The report, inter alia, confirms that the number of shares issued, listed on the Stock exchange and that held in demat mode are in agreement with each other.

16. DISCLOSURE RELATED TO BOARD AND CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

a. NUMBER OF BOARD MEETINGS

The Board of Directors met 6 times in the Financial Year 2023-24. The details of the Board meetings held are as under:

Date No. of Directors presents 08.04.2023 5 26.05.2023 5 15.09.2023 3 13.11.2023 5 08.12.2023 5 09.02.2024 5

b. COMMITTEES OF THE BOARD:

AUDIT COMMITTEE

As on 31st March, 2024, the Audit Committee comprised of following Members:

DIN Name Designation 07223156 Mr. Aashay Choksi Chairperson 09630236 Mr. Kabir Malhotra Member 09621091 Mr. Prannay Dokkania Member

Majority of the Members of the Committee are Independent Directors and possess accounting and financial management knowledge. All the recommendations made by the Audit Committee are accepted and implemented by the Board of Directors.

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

As on 31st March, 2024, the Nomination & Remuneration Committee comprised of following Members:

DIN Name Designation 09630236 Mr. Kabir Malhotra Chairperson 07223156 Mr. Aashay Choksi Member 09621161 Mrs. Vandini Gupta Member

STAKEHOLDER RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

As on 31st March, 2024, the Stakeholder Relationship Committee comprised of following Members:

din Name Designation 07223156 Mr. Aashay Choksi Chairperson 06726742 Mr. Shreekrishna Gupta Member 09621161 Mrs. Vandini Gupta Member

c. ANNUAL EVALUATION OF PERFORMANCE OF THE

BOARD, ETC.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee has laid down the criteria for performance evaluation of the individual Directors and the Board. The framework of performance evaluation of the Independent Directors captures the following points:

• Key attributes of the Independent Directors that justify his/ her extension/continuation on the Board of the Company; and

• Participation of the Directors in the Board proceedings and his/ her effectiveness.

The evaluation was carried out by means of the replies given/ observations made by all the Directors on the set of questions developed by them which brought out the key attributes of the Directors, quality of interactions among them and its effectiveness.

d. MEETING OF THE INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

During the year under review, the Independent Directors met on February 09, 2024 inter alia, to:

I. Review the performance of Non-Independent Directors and the Board of Directors as a whole;

II. Review the performance of the Executive Director of the Company taking into account the views of the Directors;

III. Assess the quality, content and timeliness of flow of information between the Company management and the Board that is necessary for the Board to effectively and reasonably perform its duties.

All the Independent Directors were present at this meeting. The observations made by the Independent Directors have been adopted and implemented.

e. DECLARATION BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company in accordance with the provisions of Section 149 (7) of the Companies act, 2013 regarding meeting the criteria of Independence laid down under Section 149 (6) of the Companies Act 2013 and the rules made thereunder.

Independent Directors of the Company have confirmed about their enrolment in the data bank of Independent Directors maintained with the Indian Institute of Corporate affairs.

f. FAMILIARIZATION PROGRAMME FOR INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS:

The Company has formulated a Programme for Familiarization of Independent Directors with regard to their roles, rights, responsibilities, nature of the industry in which the Company operates, the business model of the Company etc. The details of the Familiarization Programmes conducted by the Company during the last financial year are available on the website of the Company https:// www.lloydsluxuries.in/. During the year under review, there was no change in the nature of business of the company and its business vertical/ structure/operational strategy, etc., which would have necessitated fresh Familiarization Programme for Independent Directors.

17. DETAILS OF ESTABLISHMENT OF VIGIL MECHANISM, WHISTLE BLOWER POLICY, AND AFFIRMATION THAT NO PERSONNEL HAVE BEEN DENIED ACCESS TO THE AUDIT COMMITTEE

The Company has a Whistle Blower Policy that provides a formal mechanism for all employees of the Company to approach the Chairman of the Audit Committee of the Company and make protective disclosures about the unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys Code of Conduct.

Under the policy, each employee has an assured access to the Chairman of the Audit Committee.The Whistle Blower Policy is displayed on the website of the Company, viz. https://www.lloydsluxuries.in/

18. EVENTS SUBSEQUENT TO THE DATE OF FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

There have been no material changes and commitments, affecting the financial position of the Company occurred between the end of the financial year i.e. 31st March, 2024, to which the Financial Statements relate and the date of the report, if any, disclosed in separate respective head.

19. DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

Pursuant to Section 134(3)(c) of the Companies Act, 2013, the Directors, based on the representations received, confirm that -

1. In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures;

2. They have selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of the financial year and of the loss of the Company for that period;

3. They have taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

4. They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis;

5. the Directors have laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and are operating effectively; and

6. They have devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

20. SIGNIFICANT & MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY

THE REGULATORS

During the year no significant and material orders have been passed by the regulators or courts or tribunals impacting the going concern status and companys operations in future.

21. MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS

REPORT

In terms of the Regulation 34(2)(e), and Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Management Discussion & Analysis Report is set out in the Annexure- A to this report.

22. PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

The Statement containing the names and other particulars of the employees of the Company as required under Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014 is set out in the Annexure- B to this report.

23. AUDITORS

The matters related to Auditors and their Reports are as under:

A. STATUTORY AUDITOR

Pursuant to provisions of Section 139 of the Companies Act 2013 and rules framed there under, The Company at its 9th Annual General Meeting held on 13th September, 2022 had appointed M/s. S. Y Lodha and Associates, Chartered Accountants (ICAI Firm Registration no. 136002W) as the Statutory Auditors of the Company for a period of 5 (five) years commencing from the conclusion of 9th Annual General Meeting till the conclusion of the 14th Annual General Meeting to be held in the year 2027

B. AUDITORS REPORT

During the year under review, no frauds have been occurred or noticed and/or reported by the Statutory Auditors under Section 143(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended from time to time).

The Auditors have issued an unmodified opinion on the Financial Statements for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024. The Auditors Report for the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 on the financial statements of the Company is a part of this Annual Report.

The Statutory Auditors Report, being devoid of any reservation(s), qualification(s), or adverse remark(s), does not call for any further information(s), explanation(s), or comments from the Board under Section 134(3)(f)(i) of the Companies Act, 2013.

C. SECRETARIAL AUDITOR

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 26, 2023 have appointed Mr. Mitesh J Shah (Practicing Company Secretary) having Membership No. 10070 and Certificate of Practice No. 12891 representing Mitesh J Shah & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary Firm as Secretarial Auditor of the Company pursuant to Section 204 of the Companies Act 2013, to undertake Secretarial audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2023-24.

D. SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT:

Secretarial Audit Report as issued by the Secretarial Auditor, in Form No. MR-3 for the Financial Year 2023-24 is set out in the Annexure- C to this report and forms integral part of this Annual Report. The said Secretarial Audit Report being devoid of any reservation(s), adverse remark(s) and qualification(s) etc. do not call for any further explanation(s)/ information or comment(s) from the Board under Section 134(3) (f)(ii) of the Companies Act, 2013.

Further, the Board at its meeting held on May 14, 2024 has re-appointed M/s. Mitesh J. Shah & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as the Secretarial Auditors of the Company, to undertake Secretarial audit of the Company for the Financial Year 2024-25.

E. INTERNAL AUDITORS

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 26th May, 2023 have appointed M/s. L.B. Kale and Co. (Firm Registration No. 121957W), Practicing Chartered Accountant Firm as Internal Auditor of the Company pursuant to the applicable provisions of the Companies Act 2013, to undertake Internal audit of the Company for the FinancialYear 2023-24.

Further, the Board at its meeting held on 14th May, 2024 has appointed M/s. Todarwal & Todarwal LLP (Firm Registration No. 111009W), as the Internal Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2024-25 for conducting the Internal Audit.

24. MAINTENANCE OF COST RECORDS

The maintenance of cost accounts and records as prescribed under Section 148(1) of the Companies Act, 2013 is not applicable to the Company.

25. ANNUAL RETURN:

In terms of Section 92(3) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 12 of the Companies (Management and Administration) Rules, 2014, the Annual Return of the Company shall be available on the website of the Company i.e. https://www.lloydsluxuries.in/.

26. INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS

The Company has put in place an adequate system of internal financial control commensurate with its size and nature of its business and continuously focuses on strengthening its internal control processes. These systems provide a reasonable assurance in respect of providing financial and operational information, complying with applicable statutes, safeguarding of assets of the Company and ensuring compliance with corporate policies. The internal financial control of the company is adequate to ensure the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, timely preparation of reliable financial information, prevention and detection of frauds and errors, safeguarding of the assets, and that the business is conducted in an orderly and efficient manner.

Audit Committee periodically reviews the adequacy of Internal Financial controls. During the year, such controls were tested and no reportable material weaknesses were observed. The system also ensures that all transactions are appropriately authorized, recorded and reported.

27 RISK MANAGEMENT

The Risk Management policy has been formulated and implemented by the Company in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015.

The Company has in place a mechanism to identify, assess, monitor and mitigate various risks to key business objectives. Major risks identified by the businesses and functions are systematically addressed through mitigating actions on a continuing basis. Our internal control encompasses various managements systems, structures of organization, standard and code of conduct which all put together help in managing the risks associated with the Company. In order to ensure the internal controls systems are meeting the required standards, it is reviewed at periodical intervals. If any weaknesses are identified in the process of review the same are addressed to strengthen the internal controls which are also revised at frequent intervals. Some of the risks that may pose challenges are set out in the Management Discussion and Analysis Report, which forms part of this Annual Report.

28. VARIOUS POLICIES OF THE COMPANY

In accordance with the provisions of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 and the Companies Act, 2013 the Company has formulated, implemented various policies. All such Policies are available on Companys website- https://www.lloydsluxuries. in/under the Tab named Policies. The policies are reviewed periodically by the Board and updated based on need and requirements:

Name of the Policy Brief Description Archival Policy The policy provides framework for Identification of records that are to be maintained permanently or for any other shorter period of time. Code of Conduct for Board & Senior Management Personnel The Policy is aimed to formulate a Code of Conduct for the Directors and Senior Management Personnel to establish highest standard of their ethical, moral and legal conduct in the business affairs of the Company. Nomination and Remuneration Policy Your Board has framed the policy for selection and appointment of Directors including determining qualifications, competencies, positive attributes and independence of a Director, Key Managerial Personnel ("KMP"), Senior Management Personnel and their remuneration as part of its charter and other matters provided under Section 178(3) of the Companies Act, 2013. Policy for Making Payments to NonExecutive Director The Policy contains the rules for making payments to Non-Executive Directors as per the applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations. 2015. Policy on Criteria for Determining Materiality of Events This policy applies for determining and disclosing material events taking place in the Company. Policy on Materiality of Related Party Transaction The policy regulates all transactions taking place between the Company and its related parties in accordance with the applicable provisions. Terms & Conditions of appt. of Independent Directors The Policy provides framework that regulates the appointment, re-appointment of Independent Directors and defines their roles, responsibilities and powers. Whistle Blower Policy The Company has formulated a comprehensive Whistle Blower Policy in line with the provisions of Section 177(9) and Section 177(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 with a view to enable the stakeholders, including Directors, individual employees to freely communicate their concerns about unethical behavior, actual or suspected fraud or violation of the Companys code of conduct and ethics amongst others to the Audit Committee of the Company. The mechanism provides adequate safeguards against victimization of Directors or employees who avail of the mechanism. Risk Management Policy The Risk Management policy is formulated and implemented by the Company in compliance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. The policy helps to identify the various elements of risks faced by the Company, which in the opinion of the Board threatens the existence of the Company. Policy in case of leak of UPSI The SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) (Amendment) Regulations, 2018 ("PIT Amendment Regulations") mandates every listed company to formulate a written policy and procedures for inquiry in case of leak of unpublished price sensitive information and initiate appropriate action on becoming aware of leak of unpublished price sensitive information and inform the Board promptly of such leaks, inquiries and results of such inquiries. Pursuant to this regulation, the Company has adopted the Policy for Procedure of Inquiry in Case of Leak of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information ("UPSI"). Policy for Evaluation of the Performance of the Board The Policy provides framework for carrying out the annual evaluation of its own performance as envisaged in the Companies Act, 2013 and of the individual Directors (excluding the Director being evaluated). Insider Trading Policy Your Company has adopted the Policy to regulate, monitor and report trading by designated persons and their immediate relatives as per the requirements under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations, 2015. The Code, inter alia, lays down the procedures to be followed by designated persons while trading/ dealing in Companys shares and sharing Unpublished Price Sensitive Information. Code for fair disclosure of UPSI The Code of Practices and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information helps in determination of "Legitimate purposes for sharing UPSI" The Code covers Companys obligation to maintain a digital database, mechanism for prevention of insider trading and handling of UPSI, and the process to familiarize with the sensitivity of UPSI. Policy on Preservation of the Documents The policy deals with the retention of corporate records of the Company.

29. EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME/PLAN

The Members of the Company via Postal Ballot conducted on 24th February, 2023, approved the Lloyds Luxuries Limited Employees Stock Option Scheme - 2023 ("Scheme") to create, grant, offer, issue and allot under the Scheme, in one or more tranches not exceeding 18,40,000 (Eighteen Lakhs Forty Thousand) Employee Stock Options ("Options")(or such other adjusted figure for any bonus, stock splits or consolidations or other reorganization of the capital structure of the Company as may be applicable from time to time), to the Employees and Directors of the Company (as defined in the scheme), its Group Company including its Subsidiary Company or its Associate Company in India or outside India or of a Holding company of the Company, and to such persons as may, from time to time, be allowed to be eligible for the benefits of the Scheme (as permitted under the applicable laws), exercisable into not more than 18,40,000 (Eighteen Lakhs Forty Thousand) Equity Shares ("Shares") of face value of Rs. 10/- each.

The Nomination and Remuneration Committee (Committee) of the Board of Directors of your Company is entrusted with the responsibility of administering the plan and during the Financial Year 2023-24, the committee has granted 14,00,852 stock options in pursuance thereof. The above Scheme/Plan is in line with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 ("SBEB & SE Regulations"). The Company has obtained the certificate from the Secretarial Auditor of the Company stating that the Scheme has been implemented in accordance with the SBEB & SE Regulations and the resolutions passed by the Members of the Company through Postal Ballot dated 24th February, 2023.

Pursuant to the Regulation 13 of SEBI (Share Based Employee Benefits and Sweat Equity) Regulations, 2021 , company is required to take a certificate from the Secretarial Auditor that the scheme is implemented in accordance with the applicable regulations and the same has to be placed in the general meeting. The aforesaid certificate is attached as a part of the the Annual Report as Annexure D and is also available for inspection by the Members of the Company in electronic mode at https://www.lloydsluxuries.in/.

30. LOANS, INVESTMENTS AND GUARANTEE:

The particulars of investments made and loans granted by the Company as covered under the provisions of Section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to Standalone Financial Statements forming part of the Annual Report. Further, your Company has not extended corporate guarantee on behalf of any other Company, during the year under review.

31. RELATED PARTY TRANSACTIONS:

All Contracts/transactions/arrangements entered by the Company during the Financial Year ended 31st March, 2024 with the Related Parties were in ordinary course of Business and on an Arms Length

Basis and in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, read with the Rules issued there under and the regulations. Further, there were no transactions with related parties which qualify as material transactions under the regulations. All transactions with related parties were reviewed and approved by the Audit Committee.

Particulars of contracts or arrangements or transactions with related parties referred to in Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, in the prescribed form AOC-2 is set out in the Annexure- E to this report.

32. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE

EARNINGS AND OUTGO.

The Information on conservation of energy and technology absorption, which is required to be given pursuant to the provisions of Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013, read with Rule 8(3) of Companies (Account) Rules, 2014 is not applicable to the company.

> Foreign Exchange Earnings and Outgo Foreign Currency Earnings: - NIL Foreign Currency Expenditure:-

Particulars Current Year Purchase 800.42 Royalty 225.77 Legalization of Documents 6.12

33. DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

In your company, all employees are of equal value. There is no discrimination between individuals at any point based on race, colour, gender, religion, political opinion, national extraction, social origin, sexual orientation or age. Every individual is expected to treat his/her colleagues with respect and dignity. This is enshrined in values and in the Code of Ethics & Conduct of Lloyds Luxuries Limited. The Company also has in place Prevention of Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements ofThe Sexual Harassment of Women at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition & Redressal) Act, 2013. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary and trainees) are covered under this policy.

The Company has complied with provisions relating to the constitution of Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) under The Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013 to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment.

The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed of during the year:

a. No. of complaints received : Nil

b. No. of complaints disposed of: Not Applicable

c. No. of complaints pending : Nil

34. SIGNIFICANT AND MATERIAL ORDERS PASSED BY THE REGULATORS OR COURTS

There are no significant material orders passed by the Regulators / Courts which would impact the ongoing concern status of the Company and its future operations.

35. CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

The disclosure requirements as prescribed under Para C of the Schedule V of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (LODR) are not applicable to the Company pursuant to Regulation 15(2) of the LODR as the Company is listed on the SME Exchange.

36. CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

The Company has not developed and implemented any Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives as the said provisions are not applicable.

37. DETAILS OF APPLICATIONS MADE OR ANY PROCEEDING PENDING UNDER THE INSOLVENCY AND BANKRUPTCY CODE 2016:

No application is made during the Financial Year 2023-24 by or against the Company and there are no proceedings pending under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code 2016.

38. DETAILS OF DIFFERENCES BETWEEN AMOUNT OF THE VALUATION DONE AT THE TIME OF ONE TIME SETTLEMENT AND THE VALUATION DONE WHILE TAKING LOAN FROM THE BANKS OR FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS ALONG WITH THE REASONS THEREOF

Your company has not made any one time settlement with any of its lenders.

39. LISTING OF SHARES

The Equity Shares of the Company are continued to be listed and actively traded on the National Stock Exchange of India Limited (NSE). The listing fees payable for the financial year 2023-24 has been paid to the Stock Exchanges (NSE).

40. DEMATERIALIZATION OF SHARES

As on 31st March, 2024 there were 2,25,63,299 Equity Shares dematerialized through depositories viz. National Securities Depository Limited and Central Depository Services (India) Limited, which represents about 100% of the total issued, subscribed and paid-up capital of the Company.

41. COMPLIANCE WITH SECTIONRETARIAL STANDARDS

The Company confirms compliance with the applicable requirements of Secretarial Standards 1 and 2.

42. GENERAL DISCLOSURES:

Your directors state that no disclosure or reporting is required in respect of the following items as there were no transactions/ activities pertaining to these matters during the Financial Year 2023 -24:

a. Issue of equity shares with differential rights as to dividend, voting or otherwise;

b. Instances with respect to voting rights not exercised directly by the employees of

Company

c. Neither the Executive Director nor the CFO of the Company receives any remuneration or commission from any other Company

d. There is no requirement of web link of policy for determining material subsidiaries is disclosed as Company has no subsidiaries during 2023-24.

43. ENCLOSURES:

a. Annexure - A : Management Discussion and Analysis Report;

b. Annexure - B : Particulars of employees;

c. Annexure - C : Secretarial Auditors Report in Form No. MR-3; and

d. Annexure - D : ESOP Compliance Certificate

e. Annexure - E : AOC -2.

44. ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your Directors place on records their sincere appreciation and gratitude for the assistance and generous support extended by all Government authorities, Financial Institutions, Banks, Customers and Vendors during the year under review. Your Directors wish to express their immense appreciation for the devotion, commitment and contribution shown by the employees of the Company while discharging their duties.