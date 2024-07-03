Lloyds Luxuries Ltd Summary

Lloyds Luxuries Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of Lloyds Luxuries Private Limited onOctober 21, 2013. Subsequently, on December 14, 2013, Company converted into a Public Limited Company and consequently name of the Company was changed to Lloyds Luxuries Limited vide a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated January 29, 2014, issued by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is amongst the organized player of salon services and beauty products, focused on grooming men to perfection. It own exclusive franchisee of Truefitt & Hill, which is an international brand offering a wide range of beauty products and salon services for men through the luxury barbershops operating across many countries. The brand is exclusively owned by Truefitt & Hill (Gentlemens Grooming) Limited, a company registered under the Law of England and Wales and having its office in London, United Kingdom.In the year 2013, the Company executed franchisee agreement with Truefitt & Hill (Gentlemens Grooming) Limited, UK and commenced its operations of luxury barber store in Mumbai. It expanded operations and operated 14 barber stores under the brand Truefitt & Hill across 7 cities in India. It holds the Master Franchise Agreement of Truefitt & Hill upto 2043. Under franchise agreement, Company own exclusive rights to open stores in the brand name of Truefitt & Hill either directly or through sub franchisee arrangements in India, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Bhutan, Vietnam, Myanmar and Bangladesh.In 2017, the Company expanded internationally through opening of first barber store in Dhaka, Bangladesh as sub-franchisee store. It provided sub-franchise with a comprehensive system of business training, stylist education, professional marketing, promotion, and advertising programs, and other forms of on-going support designed to help franchisees build successful businesses. In 2019-20, it obtained franchisee agreement for Mary Cohr, France, which is currently operating store at Santacruz, in Mumbai. In 2019, Company acquired Master Franchise for Mary Cohr, a leading French Beauty Salon for Women and opened the its flagship store in Santacruz, Mumbai. In September 2022, Company made a public issue of 60,00,000 equity shares of face value of Rs 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 24 Crore through fresh issue.