To the Members of Lloyds Luxuries Limited

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of LLOYDS LUXURIES LIMITED (the "Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss, the Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date and Notes to the Financial Statements including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as the "financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31,2024 and its loss, and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing ("SAs") specified under section

143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act"). Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company, in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act, and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained, is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Financial Results.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 1) Write down of Obsolete Inventory In order to ensure that the financial statements accurately reflect the current value of assets and comply with AS-2 Valuation of Inventories, the management has written down the value of obsolete Non-T&H Inventory of Rs.37.92 Lakhs • We assessed the adequacy of the cost records and ageing schedules of the inventory maintained by the Company These items were held for over 12-36 months and were no longer considered fit for use and neither returnable to the original suppliers upon consultation with the companys operations and quality checks team. • Further we assessed the companys inventory write down processes by evaluating the reasonableness of the quality controls, assumptions and estimates used in determining the net realizable value of the inventory. • Understanding the nature and reasons for stock to be written down. • Ensuring that appropriate impact is given on the inventory valuation and appropriately posted in the Financial Statements.

Key Audit Matters How our audit addressed the key audit matter 2) Loss by Fire In the Current financial year, a fire occurred at one of the Mumbai stores. The loss Reported in the Profit & Loss A/c (extraordinary expenses) as Loss on Fire amounting to Rs.28.47 lakh. • As part of our audit procedures, we reviewed the impact of the fire incident at the Mumbai store. (Refer note:24) of the financial statements. • Examining the documentation related to the loss amounting to Rs.60.71 lakh. • Verification of the insurance claim received Rs.32.22 lakh • Ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the loss on fire amounting to Rs.28.47 lakh recorded in the Profit and Loss account.(Refer note no:24) of the financial statements.

INFORMATION OTHER THAN THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS AND AUDITORS REPORT THEREON

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the preparation of the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility Report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders Information, but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibilities for the Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial

Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statement as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

1. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

2. Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion through a separate report on the complete set of financial statements on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

3. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures in the Financial Results made by the Management under the direction of the Resolution Professional.

4. Conclude on the appropriateness of the Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting under the direction of the Resolution Professional and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the appropriateness of this assumption. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw

attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report.

5. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

6. Obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence regarding the financial results of the company to express an opinion on financial results.

Materiality

Materiality is magnitude of misstatement in the financial statement that, individually or in aggregate makes it probable that the economic decision of the reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factor in

(i) Planning the scope of our audit and in evaluating the result of our work; and

(ii) To evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Companies Act 2013, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The Company has no branch office and hence the company is not required to conduct audit under section 143 (8) of the Act;

d) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account;

e) In our opinion, the aforesaid Financial Statements comply with the Accounting Standards (AS) prescribed under Section 133 of the Act, read with the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014;

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors,; none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in "Annexure B"

h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations and outstanding demands on its financial position in the Financial Statements. The same has been disclosed in Notes to Accounts.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. During the year, no amounts were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company. So, the question of delay in transferring such sums does not arise.

iv. a) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to accounts to the financial statements, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b) The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c) Based on such audit procedures performed that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (a) and (b) contain any material misstatement.;

v. The Company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year

vi. Based on our audit procedures, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of accounts for the financial year ended 31st March,2024, which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with and the audit trail has been preserved by the company for record retention.

i) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act as amended, in our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act. The remuneration paid to any director is not in excess of the limit laid down under Section 197 of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) of the Act which are required to be commented upon by us.