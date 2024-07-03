Summary

Confidence Petroleum India Limited stands as one of the largest private sector entities in Indias LPG cylinder manufacturing industry, boasting state-of-the-art manufacturing units strategically dispersed across various states. This extensive network enables CPIL to efficiently serve a diverse customer base, including public sector undertakings (PSUs) like HPCL, BPCL, and IOCL, as well as leading private players such as Reliance. The Company established on July 21, 1994 is one of leading manufacturers of LPG Cylinders in India along with its repairing activity, prominent supplier of Auto LPG in India with its network of bottling plants and ALDS Stations across India, into Parallel LPG Market by the name of pack cylinder division with GO GAS as its brand, into selling LPG to both domestic and commercial users at competitive rates, into bottling blending /marketing of LPG and also in its Logistic business.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to set up two LPG bottling plants near Pali and Udaipur in Rajasthan. The installed capacity is 7200 tpa each with a total capacity of 14,400 tpa.Commercial production at Pali commenced in Mar.95. It launched its product in the Devarsa Gas brand name, in Rajasthan. In Mar.96, the company commenced commercial production at its second bottling plant at Udaipur. In 1995-96, the it launched a 25-kg gas capacity cylinder for the first time in India for the commercial and industrial segment.To ensure better utilisation of its bottli

