Confidence Petroleum India Ltd Share Price

73.45
(-3.85%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:34:54 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open76.68
  • Day's High76.69
  • 52 Wk High120
  • Prev. Close76.39
  • Day's Low73.19
  • 52 Wk Low 62.55
  • Turnover (lac)107.65
  • P/E36.37
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value35.75
  • EPS2.1
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,377.79
  • Div. Yield0.13
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

76.68

Prev. Close

76.39

Turnover(Lac.)

107.65

Day's High

76.69

Day's Low

73.19

52 Week's High

120

52 Week's Low

62.55

Book Value

35.75

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,377.79

P/E

36.37

EPS

2.1

Divi. Yield

0.13

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd Corporate Action

2 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.1

Record Date: 23 Sep, 2024

arrow

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

8 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:55 AM

06 Jan, 2025|11:55 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024Jun-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.88%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.88%

Non-Promoter- 2.47%

Institutions: 2.47%

Non-Institutions: 41.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55.13

60.15

28.4

28.4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1,003.71

633.39

562.03

484.16

Net Worth

1,058.84

693.54

590.43

512.56

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

779.97

985.79

573.64

485.84

yoy growth (%)

-20.87

71.84

18.07

38.6

Raw materials

-574.04

-747.79

-424.98

-354.66

As % of sales

73.59

75.85

74.08

72.99

Employee costs

-29.8

-40.39

-16.07

-15.85

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

61.01

66.19

36.09

6.46

Depreciation

-50.04

-49.42

-23.18

-23.5

Tax paid

-15.25

-16.54

-10.82

-1.95

Working capital

6.84

72.99

-4.38

6.95

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-20.87

71.84

18.07

38.6

Op profit growth

-3.68

78.03

69.79

16

EBIT growth

-9.65

61.25

155.71

34.23

Net profit growth

-7.82

96.47

461.01

141.23

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

2,698.47

2,204.66

1,427.69

863.1

1,077.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

2,698.47

2,204.66

1,427.69

863.1

1,077.78

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

17.33

10.09

6.4

2.83

4.3

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Confidence Petroleum India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman and MD & CEO

Nitin Khara

Executive Director & CFO

Elesh Khara

Independent Director

Mansi Deogirkar

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Prity P Bhabhra

Independent Director

Vaibhav Dedhia

Independent Director

Vandana Gupta

Non Executive Director

Simon Charles Hill

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Confidence Petroleum India Ltd

Summary

Confidence Petroleum India Limited stands as one of the largest private sector entities in Indias LPG cylinder manufacturing industry, boasting state-of-the-art manufacturing units strategically dispersed across various states. This extensive network enables CPIL to efficiently serve a diverse customer base, including public sector undertakings (PSUs) like HPCL, BPCL, and IOCL, as well as leading private players such as Reliance. The Company established on July 21, 1994 is one of leading manufacturers of LPG Cylinders in India along with its repairing activity, prominent supplier of Auto LPG in India with its network of bottling plants and ALDS Stations across India, into Parallel LPG Market by the name of pack cylinder division with GO GAS as its brand, into selling LPG to both domestic and commercial users at competitive rates, into bottling blending /marketing of LPG and also in its Logistic business.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to set up two LPG bottling plants near Pali and Udaipur in Rajasthan. The installed capacity is 7200 tpa each with a total capacity of 14,400 tpa.Commercial production at Pali commenced in Mar.95. It launched its product in the Devarsa Gas brand name, in Rajasthan. In Mar.96, the company commenced commercial production at its second bottling plant at Udaipur. In 1995-96, the it launched a 25-kg gas capacity cylinder for the first time in India for the commercial and industrial segment.To ensure better utilisation of its bottli
Company FAQs

What is the Confidence Petroleum India Ltd share price today?

The Confidence Petroleum India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹73.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd is ₹2377.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd is 36.37 and 2.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Confidence Petroleum India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd is ₹62.55 and ₹120 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd?

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.46%, 3 Years at -0.63%, 1 Year at -13.04%, 6 Month at -8.59%, 3 Month at -7.28% and 1 Month at -1.81%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.89 %
Institutions - 2.47 %
Public - 41.64 %

