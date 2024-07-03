Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹76.68
Prev. Close₹76.39
Turnover(Lac.)₹107.65
Day's High₹76.69
Day's Low₹73.19
52 Week's High₹120
52 Week's Low₹62.55
Book Value₹35.75
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,377.79
P/E36.37
EPS2.1
Divi. Yield0.13
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.13
60.15
28.4
28.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,003.71
633.39
562.03
484.16
Net Worth
1,058.84
693.54
590.43
512.56
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
779.97
985.79
573.64
485.84
yoy growth (%)
-20.87
71.84
18.07
38.6
Raw materials
-574.04
-747.79
-424.98
-354.66
As % of sales
73.59
75.85
74.08
72.99
Employee costs
-29.8
-40.39
-16.07
-15.85
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
61.01
66.19
36.09
6.46
Depreciation
-50.04
-49.42
-23.18
-23.5
Tax paid
-15.25
-16.54
-10.82
-1.95
Working capital
6.84
72.99
-4.38
6.95
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-20.87
71.84
18.07
38.6
Op profit growth
-3.68
78.03
69.79
16
EBIT growth
-9.65
61.25
155.71
34.23
Net profit growth
-7.82
96.47
461.01
141.23
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
2,698.47
2,204.66
1,427.69
863.1
1,077.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
2,698.47
2,204.66
1,427.69
863.1
1,077.78
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
17.33
10.09
6.4
2.83
4.3
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman and MD & CEO
Nitin Khara
Executive Director & CFO
Elesh Khara
Independent Director
Mansi Deogirkar
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Prity P Bhabhra
Independent Director
Vaibhav Dedhia
Independent Director
Vandana Gupta
Non Executive Director
Simon Charles Hill
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Confidence Petroleum India Ltd
Summary
Confidence Petroleum India Limited stands as one of the largest private sector entities in Indias LPG cylinder manufacturing industry, boasting state-of-the-art manufacturing units strategically dispersed across various states. This extensive network enables CPIL to efficiently serve a diverse customer base, including public sector undertakings (PSUs) like HPCL, BPCL, and IOCL, as well as leading private players such as Reliance. The Company established on July 21, 1994 is one of leading manufacturers of LPG Cylinders in India along with its repairing activity, prominent supplier of Auto LPG in India with its network of bottling plants and ALDS Stations across India, into Parallel LPG Market by the name of pack cylinder division with GO GAS as its brand, into selling LPG to both domestic and commercial users at competitive rates, into bottling blending /marketing of LPG and also in its Logistic business.The company came out with a public issue in Feb.95 to set up two LPG bottling plants near Pali and Udaipur in Rajasthan. The installed capacity is 7200 tpa each with a total capacity of 14,400 tpa.Commercial production at Pali commenced in Mar.95. It launched its product in the Devarsa Gas brand name, in Rajasthan. In Mar.96, the company commenced commercial production at its second bottling plant at Udaipur. In 1995-96, the it launched a 25-kg gas capacity cylinder for the first time in India for the commercial and industrial segment.To ensure better utilisation of its bottli
Read More
The Confidence Petroleum India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹73.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd is ₹2377.79 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd is 36.37 and 2.15 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Confidence Petroleum India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Confidence Petroleum India Ltd is ₹62.55 and ₹120 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.46%, 3 Years at -0.63%, 1 Year at -13.04%, 6 Month at -8.59%, 3 Month at -7.28% and 1 Month at -1.81%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.