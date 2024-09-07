AGM 30/09/2024 The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today, inter-alia, has considered, approved and taken on record the following - The matters to be considered at the Board Meeting are: 1) The Board has Approved Directors Report-2024 and Annexures therein; 2) The Board considered and approved the Notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 30th September, 2024 along with the items placed for shareholders approval with explanatory statements and Directors Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 1.00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC) Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM). 3) The Register of Member & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24th September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting. and others as attached (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.09.2024)