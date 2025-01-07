Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
779.97
985.79
573.64
485.84
yoy growth (%)
-20.87
71.84
18.07
38.6
Raw materials
-574.04
-747.79
-424.98
-354.66
As % of sales
73.59
75.85
74.08
72.99
Employee costs
-29.8
-40.39
-16.07
-15.85
As % of sales
3.82
4.09
2.8
3.26
Other costs
-59.79
-76.82
-64.74
-75.37
As % of sales (Other Cost)
7.66
7.79
11.28
15.51
Operating profit
116.33
120.78
67.84
39.95
OPM
14.91
12.25
11.82
8.22
Depreciation
-50.04
-49.42
-23.18
-23.5
Interest expense
-6.89
-8.97
-10.51
-11.76
Other income
1.61
3.8
1.96
1.78
Profit before tax
61.01
66.19
36.09
6.46
Taxes
-15.25
-16.54
-10.82
-1.95
Tax rate
-24.99
-25
-30
-30.3
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
45.76
49.64
25.26
4.5
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
45.76
49.64
25.26
4.5
yoy growth (%)
-7.82
96.47
461.01
141.23
NPM
5.86
5.03
4.4
0.92
