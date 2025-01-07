iifl-logo-icon 1
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

72.44
(0.30%)
Jan 7, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

779.97

985.79

573.64

485.84

yoy growth (%)

-20.87

71.84

18.07

38.6

Raw materials

-574.04

-747.79

-424.98

-354.66

As % of sales

73.59

75.85

74.08

72.99

Employee costs

-29.8

-40.39

-16.07

-15.85

As % of sales

3.82

4.09

2.8

3.26

Other costs

-59.79

-76.82

-64.74

-75.37

As % of sales (Other Cost)

7.66

7.79

11.28

15.51

Operating profit

116.33

120.78

67.84

39.95

OPM

14.91

12.25

11.82

8.22

Depreciation

-50.04

-49.42

-23.18

-23.5

Interest expense

-6.89

-8.97

-10.51

-11.76

Other income

1.61

3.8

1.96

1.78

Profit before tax

61.01

66.19

36.09

6.46

Taxes

-15.25

-16.54

-10.82

-1.95

Tax rate

-24.99

-25

-30

-30.3

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

45.76

49.64

25.26

4.5

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

45.76

49.64

25.26

4.5

yoy growth (%)

-7.82

96.47

461.01

141.23

NPM

5.86

5.03

4.4

0.92

