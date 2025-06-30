iifl-logo
Confidence Petroleum Secures ₹42 Crore LPG Bottling Contracts from BPCL, HPCL & IOCL

30 Jun 2025 , 10:39 AM

Confidence Petroleum India Ltd. has secured fresh LPG bottling contracts from three major public-sector oil companies BPCL, HPCL, and IOCL with a combined order value of ₹42.09 crore.

As per its regulatory filing, the company will bottle 3 lakh LPG cylinders for BPCL at Kollam over a 10-year period, and 1.2 lakh cylinders for HPCL at Trivandrum over the same term. A third agreement involves 90,000 LPG cylinders for IOCL at Murbad, which will be executed over three years. These new contracts reflect Confidence Petroleum’s continued momentum in the LPG infrastructure segment, especially in long-term public sector engagements.

In addition to the awarded contracts, the company has been shortlisted for another IOCL tender at Sarangpur, with a Letter of Intent (LoI) expected to follow shortly. The company noted that these wins validate its scale and infrastructure capabilities, as well as its pan-India operational footprint in LPG services.

In a public statement, the company said the contracts highlight its standing in the LPG bottling sector and reinforce its reliability as a long-term partner for India’s leading oil marketing firms. Confidence Petroleum continues to position itself as a dominant player in the private LPG and CNG segment, supported by a team it describes as ethically driven and operationally experienced.

