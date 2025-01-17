iifl-logo-icon 1
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd Key Ratios

72.7
(4.45%)
Jan 17, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-19.91

77.63

22.1

40.09

Op profit growth

-4.41

78.25

72.24

19.02

EBIT growth

-10.1

60.42

163.4

45.72

Net profit growth

-6.37

95.45

435.87

369.58

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

14.01

11.74

11.7

8.29

EBIT margin

8.3

7.39

8.18

3.79

Net profit margin

5.68

4.86

4.41

1

RoCE

11.72

17.19

14.48

6.1

RoNW

2.5

3.74

3.08

0.63

RoA

2

2.82

1.95

0.4

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

1.67

1.92

1.03

0.19

Dividend per share

0

0

0.05

0

Cash EPS

-0.1

0.04

0.08

-0.74

Book value per share

18.77

16.34

9.77

7.02

Valuation ratios

P/E

26.73

7.65

28.93

40.52

P/CEPS

-406.77

334.27

333.3

-10.4

P/B

2.37

0.89

3.04

1.09

EV/EBIDTA

10.8

3.47

11.25

7

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

5.79

0

Tax payout

-24.73

-24.92

-29.32

-29.95

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

30.06

23.4

37.17

42.92

Inventory days

32.06

22.89

34.74

39.96

Creditor days

-7.91

-10.15

-19.51

-23.51

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-8.31

-6.86

-4.1

-1.57

Net debt / equity

0.13

0.11

0.25

0.56

Net debt / op. profit

0.57

0.41

0.89

2.47

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-74.23

-75.82

-73.19

-72.38

Employee costs

-3.98

-4.22

-3.62

-3.86

Other costs

-7.76

-8.2

-11.47

-15.45

