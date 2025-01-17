Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-19.91
77.63
22.1
40.09
Op profit growth
-4.41
78.25
72.24
19.02
EBIT growth
-10.1
60.42
163.4
45.72
Net profit growth
-6.37
95.45
435.87
369.58
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
14.01
11.74
11.7
8.29
EBIT margin
8.3
7.39
8.18
3.79
Net profit margin
5.68
4.86
4.41
1
RoCE
11.72
17.19
14.48
6.1
RoNW
2.5
3.74
3.08
0.63
RoA
2
2.82
1.95
0.4
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
1.67
1.92
1.03
0.19
Dividend per share
0
0
0.05
0
Cash EPS
-0.1
0.04
0.08
-0.74
Book value per share
18.77
16.34
9.77
7.02
Valuation ratios
P/E
26.73
7.65
28.93
40.52
P/CEPS
-406.77
334.27
333.3
-10.4
P/B
2.37
0.89
3.04
1.09
EV/EBIDTA
10.8
3.47
11.25
7
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
5.79
0
Tax payout
-24.73
-24.92
-29.32
-29.95
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
30.06
23.4
37.17
42.92
Inventory days
32.06
22.89
34.74
39.96
Creditor days
-7.91
-10.15
-19.51
-23.51
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-8.31
-6.86
-4.1
-1.57
Net debt / equity
0.13
0.11
0.25
0.56
Net debt / op. profit
0.57
0.41
0.89
2.47
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-74.23
-75.82
-73.19
-72.38
Employee costs
-3.98
-4.22
-3.62
-3.86
Other costs
-7.76
-8.2
-11.47
-15.45
