Confidence Petroleum India Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55.13
60.15
28.4
28.4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1,003.71
633.39
562.03
484.16
Net Worth
1,058.84
693.54
590.43
512.56
Minority Interest
Debt
514.67
535.98
58.1
52.26
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.45
14.48
13.48
19.39
Total Liabilities
1,588.96
1,244
662.01
584.21
Fixed Assets
785.52
500.28
379.76
385.91
Intangible Assets
Investments
129.2
124.25
125.35
50.13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.16
0
0
1.54
Networking Capital
418.26
554.23
142.85
132.08
Inventories
114.72
194.75
61.78
59.56
Inventory Days
27.87
Sundry Debtors
126.75
77.4
53.08
61.17
Debtor Days
28.62
Other Current Assets
451.09
562.12
186.91
131.73
Sundry Creditors
-57.37
-113.53
-15.46
-5.24
Creditor Days
2.45
Other Current Liabilities
-216.93
-166.51
-143.46
-115.14
Cash
248.82
65.24
14.05
14.55
Total Assets
1,588.96
1,244
662.01
584.21
Invest wise with Expert advice
