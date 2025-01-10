To the Members of Confidence Petroleum India Limited

Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

Qualified Opinion

1. We have audited the accompanying standalone financial statements of Confidence Petroleum India Limited (the Company), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Cash Flow and the Statement of Changes in Equity for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

2. In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section of our report, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the Act) in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015 and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and its profit (including other comprehensive income), its cash flows and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Qualified Opinion

3. a) Refer note no. 4 to the accompanying standalone financial statements related to re-computation of ROU Assets, related liability and Security Deposit and confirmation of fact that such re

computation is done only from 1st April 2023 as against 1st April 2019. Such noncomputation from effective date of applicability of Ind AS 116 is in deviation from requirement of the Ind AS. We are unable to comment on impact of such noncompliances on reported values of Assets, liabilities and retained earnings of earlier period.

b) Refer Note no. 34 to the accompanying standalone financial statements related to non- recognition of additional provident fund liability on revised basic wages. The practice followed by the Company is not in compliance with ruling of Honourable Supreme Court dated 28th February 2019 wherein definition of "wages" was clarified to be inclusive of "Other allowances". As the Company has not determined this liability from date of ruling up to 31st March 2024, we are unable to ascertain the impact of the same on profit for the year and earlier period and its consequential impact on retained earnings and liabilities.

c) Refer Note no. 48 to the accompanying standalone financial statements related to Gratuity expenses and related liability not being accounted on the basis of an Actuarial Valuation report by an Actuary. As the liability is not determined by an Actuary, the same is not in compliance with requirement of Ind AS 19 - Employee benefit. We are unable to comment on the impact of such noncompliances on standalone financial statement for the current & earlier years and related assets and liabilities.

d) Note no. 51 to the accompanying standalone financial statements indicating delay in compliance with regulation 33 of SEBI LODR. We are unable to comment on the impact of the same on reported earnings, assets and liabilities.

4. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified opinion.

Emphasis of Matter

5. We draw attention to note no 56 to the standalone financial statement regarding

restatement made in the standalone financial statement in accordance with Ind AS 8- Accounting Policies, Changes in Accounting Estimates and errors.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of this matter.

Key Audit Matter

6. Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

7. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Key audit matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Evaluation of impairment of Non-Current Investments. Principal Audit Procedures Our audit procedures included, but were not limited to, the following: The Company, as at 31st March 2024, has noncurrent investments of INR 12920 Lakhs • Obtaining an understanding of the Management process and identification of impairment indicators and process followed by the management for impairment testing. Investments are reviewed at the end of each reporting period to determine whether there is any indication of impairment. If such evidence exists, impairment loss is determined and recognized of accounting policies to the standalone financial statements. • Assessing the methodology used by the management to estimate the recoverability of investment and ensuring that it is consistent with applicable accounting standard. The management based on certain estimates and other factors, including related entities future business plans, growth prospects, valuation report from an independent valuer, as described in the said note, management believes that the realizable amount is higher than the carrying value of the non-current investment due to which this is considered as good and recoverable. • Evaluating the appropriateness of the assumptions applied in determining key inputs such as projections, operating costs, long-term growth rates and discount rates, which included assessments based on our knowledge of the Company and the industry; • Testing the mathematical accuracy of the projections and applying independent sensitivity analysis to some of the key assumptions; Due to the significance of the carrying amounts of the investment and the significant management judgement involved in carrying out the impairment assessment, this was considered to be a key audit matter of the standalone financial statements. • Evaluating past performance where relevant and assessed historical accuracy of the forecast produced by the management; • Compared the carrying value of non-current investments with the realizable value determined by the Independent valuer to ensure there is no impairment/ provision required to be recognise Further, considering this matter is fundamental to the understanding of the users of the financial statements we draw attention to Note No. 5 to the Standalone Financial Statements. • Assessed that the disclosures made by the management are in accordance with applicable accounting standards • Considering whether events or transactions that occurred after the balance sheet date but before the reporting date affect the conclusions reached and the associated disclosures;

Information other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

8. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Annual Report, but does not include the standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. However, such other information has not been provided to us for review.

When we read the Annual Report, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement therein, we are required to communicate the matter to those charged with governance.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Standalone Financial Statements

9. The accompanying standalone financial statements have been approved by the Companys Board of Directors. The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation and presentation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act and

other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

10. In preparing the financial statements, the Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intend to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

11. Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements

12. Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with Standards on Auditing will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error

and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

13. As part of an audit in accordance with Standards on Auditing, specified under section 143(10) of the Act we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material

misstatement of the financial

statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit

procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control;

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls;

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management;

• Conclude on the appropriateness of Board of Directors use of the going

concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern;

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation;

14. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the Standalone Financial Statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors (i) in planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Standalone Financial Statements.

15. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

v.i/nriL/cri.c rci kulcuiyi i n lh m li u.

16. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

17. From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Other Matters

18. The comparative financial information for the year ended 31 March 2023 and the opening balance sheet as at 1 April 2022 prepared in accordance with Ind AS included in these standalone financial statements have been audited by the predecessor auditor. The report of the predecessor auditor dated 29 May 2023 and 27 May 2022 on the comparative financial information and the opening balance sheet expressed a qualified opinion on the financial information for the year ended 31 March 2023 / a qualified opinion on the financial information as at 1 April 2022.

Our opinion is not modified in respect of these matters.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

19. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 (the Order) issued by the Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act we give in the Annexure A a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

20. As required by section 143(3) of the Act based on our audit, we report, to the extent applicable, that:

a) We have sought and except for the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit of the accompanying standalone financial statements;

b) in our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

c) The standalone financial statements dealt with by this report are in agreement with the books of account;

d) Except for the possible effects of the matters described in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, in our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with Ind AS specified under section 133 of the Act;

e) The matters described in paragraph 3 under the Basis for Qualified Opinion section, in our opinion, may have an adverse effect on the functioning of the Company;

f) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors and taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of section 164(2) of the Act;

g) The qualification relating to the maintenance of accounts and other matters connected therewith are as stated in the Basis for Qualified Opinion section;

h) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company as on 31 March 2024 and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in Annexure B wherein we have expressed a qualified opinion.

i) As required by section 197(16) of the Act based on our audit, we report that the Company has paid remuneration to its directors during the year in accordance with the provisions of and limits laid down under section 197 read with Schedule V to the Act.

j) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 (as amended), in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company, as detailed in note no. 37 to the standalone financial statements, has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position as at 31 March 2024.;

ii. The Company did not have any longterm contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses as at 31 March 2024.;

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024.

iv. a. The management has

represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or securities premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any persons or entities, including foreign entities (the intermediaries), with the understanding, whether

recorded in writing or otherwise, that the intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (the Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

b. The management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any persons or entities, including foreign entities (the Funding Parties), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company

shall, whether directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party (Ultimate Beneficiaries) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

c. Based on such audit procedures performed as considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the management representations under sub-clauses (a) and (b) above contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend paid by the Company during the year ended 31 March 2024 in respect of such dividend declared for the previous year is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to payment of dividend.

As stated in note no. 17 (5) to the accompanying standalone financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year ended 31 March 2024 which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The dividend declared is in accordance with section 123 of the Act to the extent it applies to declaration of dividend.

vi. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the year ended 31 March 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has

operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is

applicable from 1st April, 2023, reporting under Rule 11 (g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024.

Annexure A referred to in Paragraph 19 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Confidence Petroleum India Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

In terms of the information and explanations sought by us and given by the Company and the books of account and records examined by us in the normal course of audit, and to the best of our knowledge and belief, we report that:

(i) (a) (A) The Company is in the process to update records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of property, plant and equipment and right of use assets.

(B) The Company does not have any intangible assets and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) The property, plant and equipment and right of use assets have not been physically verified by the management during the year. The company has devised a plan for periodic verification and in our opinion, the frequency of planned verification of the property, plant and equipment is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and nature of its assets.

(c) The title deeds of all the immovable properties held by the Company (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in note 4(a) to the standalone financial statements are held in the name of

the Company

(d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) during the year. Further, the Company does not hold any intangible assets.

(e) No proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company for holding any benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) (a) The management has conducted physical verification of inventory at reasonable intervals during the year. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate and no discrepancies of 10% or more in the aggregate for each class of inventory were noticed as compared to book records.

(b) As disclosed in note 4(c) to the standalone financial statements, the Company has been sanctioned a working capital limit in excess of Rs 5 crore by banks based on the security of current assets during the year. The quarterly returns/statements, in respect of the working capital limits have been filed by the Company with such banks and/or financial institutions and such returns/statements are in agreement with the books of account of the Company for the respective periods, which were subject to audit / review.

Annexure A referred to in Paragraph 19 of the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Confidence Petroleum India Limited on the standalone1 financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

(iii) (a)The Company has made investments in and /or provided loans or advances in the nature of loans, or guarantee, or security to Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Associates/Others during the year as per details given below:

Particulars Guarantees Investments Security Loans Advances in the nature of loans Aggregate granted/ provided during the year Subsidiaries 2,569 Joint ventures 250 251 Associates 245 18 Others 3,292 Balance outstanding as a balance sheet date in respectof the above case Subsidiaries 14,097 12,426 9,856 Joint ventures 250 11 Associates 245 Others 5,538

(b) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the investments made, guarantees provided, security given and terms and conditions of the grant of all loans and advances in the nature of loans and guarantees provided are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

(c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and the payment of the interest has not been stipulated and accordingly, we are unable to comment

as to whether the repayments/receipts of principal interest are regular.

(d) In the absence of stipulated schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest in respect of loans or advances in the nature of loans, we are unable to comment as to whether there is any amount which is overdue for more than 90 days. Reasonable steps have been taken by the Company for recovery of such principal amounts and interest.

(e) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans granted by the Company, the schedule of repayment of principal and interest has not been

stipulated. According to the information and explanation given to us, such loans have not been demanded for repayment as on date.

(f) The Company has granted loan(s) or advance(s) in the nature of loans which are repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment, as per details below:

Particulars All Parties Pro mot ers Related Parties Aggregate of loans/advances in nature of loan - Repayable on demand (A) - Agreement does not specify any terms or period of repayment (B) 15,405 - 13,685 Total (A+B) 15,405 - 13,685 Percentage of loans/advances in nature of loan to the total loans 100% - 88.83%

iv. In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of sections 185 and 186 of the Act in respect of loans and investments made and guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable.

(v) In our opinion, and according to the

information and explanations given to us, the Company has not

accepted any deposits or there are no amounts which have been

deemed to be deposits within the meaning of sections 73 to 76 of the Act and the Companies (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules, 2014 (as

amended). Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(vi) The Central Government has specified

maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Act only in respect of specified

i ft* products of the Company. For such

products, we have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central Government for the maintenance of cost records under the aforesaid section, and are of the opinion that, prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii)(a) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues accrued in books of accounts including goods and services tax, provident fund, income-tax, duty of customs, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities. Sales tax, service tax duty of excise and value added taxes have been repealed by the Government. Further, no undisputed amounts payable in respect thereof were outstanding at the year-end for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no statutory dues referred in subclause (a) which have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute except for the following:

Nature of Statute Natur e of Dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which amount relates Gross disputed (Includin g penalty) amount Amo unt depo sited unde r prote st/adj usted by tax autho rities Amoun t not deposit ed Rs. In Lakhs Income Tax Inco me Tax Commissione r Appeals FY 2017-18 95 - 95 Income Tax TDS Commissione r Appeals FY 2006-07 7 - 7 Income Tax Inco me Tax Commissione r Appeals FY 2019-20 94 - 94 Compe tition Act Other s Competition Commission of India FY 2019-20 284 34 250

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, no transactions were surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961) which have not been previously recorded in the books of accounts.

(ix) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of its loans or borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender, in those cases where the terms and conditions of the loans have been stipulated.

According to the information and explanations given to us, in respect of loans amounting to Rs. 7483 Lakhs as at 31 March 2024 the terms of repayment of borrowings and interest thereon has not been stipulated. Further, such loans and interest

thereon have not been demanded for repayment as on date.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including representation received from the management of the Company, and on the basis of our audit procedures, we report that the Company has not been declared a willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, money raised by way of term loans were applied for the purposes for which these were obtained.

(d) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised by the Company on short term basis have, prima facie, not been utilised for long term purposes.

(e) According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

(x) (a) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments), during the year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(b) During the year, the Company has made preferential allotment of shares. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the requirements of section 42 and section 62 of the Act and the Rules framed thereunder with respect to the same. Further, the amounts so raised were used for the purposes for which the funds were raised, though idle/surplus funds which were not required for immediate utilisation have been invested in fixed deposit receipts.

(xi) (a) To the best of our knowledge and

according to the information and explanations given to us, no fraud by the Company or no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the period covered by our audit.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, no report under sub-section 12 of section 143 of the Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under Rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, with the Central Government for the period covered by our audit.

(c) According to the information and explanations given to us including the representation made to us by the management of the Company, there are no whistle-blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and

the Nidhi Rules, 2014 are not applicable to it. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions entered into by the Company with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable. Further, the details of such related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements, as required under Indian Accounting Standard (Ind AS) 24, Related Party Disclosures specified in Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules 2015 as prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has an internal audit system as per the provisions of section 138 of the Act which is commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

(b) We have considered the reports issued by the Internal Auditors of the Company till date for the period under audit.

(xv) According to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors and accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order with respect to compliance with the provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Accordingly, reporting under clauses 3(xvi)(a),(b) and (c) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred any cash

losses in the current financial year as well as the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been resignation of one of the joint statutory auditor during the year and based on the information and explanations given to us by the management and the response received by us pursuant to our communication with the outgoing auditors, there have been no issues, objections or concerns raised by the outgoing auditors.

(xix) According to the information and

explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information

accompanying the standalone financial statements, our knowledge of the plans of the Board of Directors and management and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when thev

the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company does not have any unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility in respect of any ongoing or other than ongoing project as at the end of the financial year. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of audit of standalone financial statements of the Company. Accordingly, no comment has been included in respect of said clause under this report.

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report of even date to the members of Confidence Petroleum India Limited on the standalone financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under clause (i) of sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over the financial reporting of Confidence Petroleum India Limited as of 31st March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India ("ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to the Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements of the Company based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the ICAI and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under Section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures

selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our qualified audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could

have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Qualified Opinion

According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our audit, the following material weakness have been identified in the operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements as at March 31, 2024

a) The Companys internal financial control system towards preparation, presentation, disclosure, classification of standalone financial statement including the closure of books of accounts within the due date; were not operating effectively.

b) Control over identification and application of relevant accounting standards were not operating effectively.

The above could potentially lead to material misstatement in financial reporting based on applicable financial reporting framework. Consequent to which, there is delay in furnishing audited financial results for the quarter and year ended 31 March 2024 in compliance with regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015.

A material weakness is a deficiency, or a combination of deficiencies, in internal financial control over financial reporting, such that there is a reasonable possibility that a material misstatement of the companys annual or interim financial statements will not be prevented or detected on a timely basis.

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, maintained adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting as of March 31, 2024, based on the internal control with reference to Standalone Financial Statements criteria

established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India, and except for the possible effects of the material weakness described above on the achievement of the objectives of the control criteria, the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as of March 31, 2024.

We have considered the material weakness identified and reported above in determining the nature, timing, and extent of audit tests applied in our audit of the March 31, 2024 and these material weakness has affected our opinion on the standalone financial statements of the Company and we have issued a qualified opinion on the standalone financial statements.