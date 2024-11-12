Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

CONFIDENCE PETROLEUM INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) for the Second quarter and Half year ended on 30th September 2024 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair attaching herewith Financial Result for September 30, 2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 29 Sep 2024 29 Sep 2024

With reference to the captioned subject and pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today i.e. Sunday, 29th September, 2024 has approved the following:- 1) take note of completion of second and final term of Mr. Sumant Sutaria (DIN-00298428) as an Independent Director of the company and consequently ceased to be a Director of the Company w.e.f. 30th September, 2024. 2. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that, the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on 29th September, 2024, reconstituted the following committees of the Board with effect from 30th September, 2024.

Board Meeting 7 Sep 2024 7 Sep 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at their Meeting held today, inter-alia, has considered, approved and taken on record the following - The matters to be considered at the Board Meeting are: 1) The Board has Approved Directors Report-2024 and Annexures therein; 2) The Board considered and approved the Notice of the 30th Annual General Meeting of the Company to be held on 30th September, 2024 along with the items placed for shareholders approval with explanatory statements and Directors Report of the Company for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024. The Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on Monday, 30th September, 2024 at 1.00 PM through Video Conferencing (VC) Other Audio- Visual Means (OAVM). 3) The Register of Member & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 24th September, 2024 to 30th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of 30th Annual General Meeting. and others as attached

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 5 Aug 2024

CONFIDENCE PETROLEUM INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. the Unaudited Financial Results(Standalone and Consolidated) for the First quarter ended on 30th June 2024 2. Any other matter with the permission of Chair attaching herewith Result-Financial Result for June 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 Jun 2024 27 Jun 2024

board has allotted 1888000 shares on conversion of 1888000 warrant. The details of allotment attached herewith

Board Meeting 14 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

conversion of 1100000 share warrants into 1100000 Equity shares of Rs.1/- Each.

Board Meeting 12 Jun 2024 12 Jun 2024

Conversion of 1515000 Shares Warrants Into 1515000 Equity shares Of Rs. 1/-

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 24 May 2024

CONFIDENCE PETROLEUM INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1)The Audited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March 2024. 2)Consider and recommend Final Dividend if any for the Financial Year 2023-24. 3)Any other matter with the permission of Chair Confidence Petroleum India Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 02/05/2024) attaching herewith the continuation details of board meeting held of 30th May 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 31.05.2024)

Board Meeting 21 May 2024 21 May 2024

the board of directors in their meeting held today has approved and allotted 965000 equity shares on conversion of 965000 warrant

Board Meeting 20 May 2024 20 May 2024

the board of director in their meeting held today has allotted 1050000 shares on conversion of 1050000 warrant the details attached herewith

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 11 May 2024

Conversion of 901500Warrants into 901500 Equity shares of Rs.1/- (face value) Each

Board Meeting 7 May 2024 7 May 2024

the board of director at their meeting held today has approved and allotted 12,00,000 equity shares on conversion of 12,00,000 warrant and other matters as attached Conversion of 901500Warrants into 901500 Equity shares of Rs.1/- (face value) Each (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.05.2024)

Board Meeting 2 May 2024 2 May 2024

the board of Director of the company at their meeting held today has approved and allotted 438000 shares on conversion of 438000 warrant. The details attached herewith

Board Meeting 23 Apr 2024 23 Apr 2024

the board has approved the appointment of Mr. Simon Hill as an Additional Director (Non Executive and Non Independent).

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

the company has allotted 133500 shares on conversion of warrant and the details attached herewith

Board Meeting 5 Mar 2024 5 Mar 2024

the board of director at their meeting held today has approved the notice of Extra-Ordinary General Meeting to be held on 28th March, 2024 and others as attached

Board Meeting 15 Feb 2024 15 Feb 2024

Outcome of the Board Meeting Allotment of Equity Shares, alteration of Article of association and Appointment of monitoring agency

Board Meeting 14 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024