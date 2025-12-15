Invest wise with Expert advice
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SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹64.5
Prev. Close₹63.95
Turnover(Lac.)₹1.54
Day's High₹64.5
Day's Low₹64.25
52 Week's High₹74.4
52 Week's Low₹40.75
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)111.24
P/E14.8
EPS4.32
Divi. Yield0
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Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2025
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
Equity Capital
13.64
9.75
9.75
9.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
14.21
10.63
7.18
4.54
Net Worth
27.85
20.38
16.93
14.29
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
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No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
88.45
|0
|93,341.35
|50.46
|0
|1,238.68
|50.32
Max Financial Services Ltd
MFSL
1,627.9
|0
|56,248.53
|1.65
|0
|2.93
|195.2
NBCC (India) Ltd
NBCC
83.14
|35.69
|22,453.2
|196.6
|0.81
|2,087.54
|9.33
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
338
|26.67
|14,591.87
|131.5
|0
|247.05
|58.43
Rites Ltd
RITES
190.67
|22.96
|9,160.31
|95.51
|3.96
|569.18
|52.38
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director & MD
HITENDER KUMAR
E D & Wholetime Director
Vijay Kumar
Executive Director
Suman Rathee
Non Executive Director
Norang Rai Loohach
Independent Non Exe. Director
Ramesh Sah
Independent Non Exe. Director
Paramvir Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Chetna
GF-48 Ground Flr JMD Megapolis,
Sector-48 Sohna Road,
Haryana - 122018
Tel: 012-7679 6960
Website: http://www.mtplonline.in
Email: investorrelations@mtplonline.in
451 Krishna Apra Bus,
Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura,
New Delhi-110034
Tel: 011-45121795
Website: www.maashitla.com
Email: ipo@maashitla.com
Summary
Marc Technocrats Limited was Incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Marc Technocrats Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 02, 2007 issued by Regis...
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Reports by Marc Technocrats Ltd
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