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Marc Technocrats Ltd Share Price Live

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64.25
(0.47%)
Mar 20, 2026|05:30:00 AM

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Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open64.5
  • Day's High64.5
  • 52 Wk High74.4
  • Prev. Close63.95
  • Day's Low64.25
  • 52 Wk Low 40.75
  • Turnover (lac)1.54
  • P/E14.8
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS4.32
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)111.24
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data

No Record Found

No Record Found

Marc Technocrats Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

₹64.5

Prev. Close

₹63.95

Turnover(Lac.)

₹1.54

Day's High

₹64.5

Day's Low

₹64.25

52 Week's High

₹74.4

52 Week's Low

₹40.75

Book Value

₹0

Face Value

₹10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

111.24

P/E

14.8

EPS

4.32

Divi. Yield

0

Marc Technocrats Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Marc Technocrats Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

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Marc Technocrats Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

22 Mar, 2026|07:54 PM
Dec-2025Dec-2025Dec-2025Feb-2025
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 99.99%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 99.99%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 0.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

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Share PriceShare Price

Marc Technocrats Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2025Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022

Equity Capital

13.64

9.75

9.75

9.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

14.21

10.63

7.18

4.54

Net Worth

27.85

20.38

16.93

14.29

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Marc Technocrats Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

88.45

093,341.3550.4601,238.6850.32

Max Financial Services Ltd

MFSL

1,627.9

056,248.531.6502.93195.2

NBCC (India) Ltd

NBCC

83.14

35.6922,453.2196.60.812,087.549.33

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

338

26.6714,591.87131.50247.0558.43

Rites Ltd

RITES

190.67

22.969,160.3195.513.96569.1852.38

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Marc Technocrats Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director & MD

HITENDER KUMAR

E D & Wholetime Director

Vijay Kumar

Executive Director

Suman Rathee

Non Executive Director

Norang Rai Loohach

Independent Non Exe. Director

Ramesh Sah

Independent Non Exe. Director

Paramvir Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Chetna

Registered Office

GF-48 Ground Flr JMD Megapolis,

Sector-48 Sohna Road,

Haryana - 122018

Tel: 012-7679 6960

Website: http://www.mtplonline.in

Email: investorrelations@mtplonline.in

Registrar Office

451 Krishna Apra Bus,

Netaji Subhash Place, Pitampura,

New Delhi-110034

Tel: 011-45121795

Website: www.maashitla.com

Email: ipo@maashitla.com

Summary

Marc Technocrats Limited was Incorporated as a Private Limited Company in the name and style of Marc Technocrats Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation dated August 02, 2007 issued by Regis...
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Reports by Marc Technocrats Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the Marc Technocrats Ltd share price today?

The Marc Technocrats Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹64.25 today.

What is the Market Cap of Marc Technocrats Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Marc Technocrats Ltd is ₹111.24 Cr. as of 20 Mar ‘26

What is the PE and PB ratio of Marc Technocrats Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Marc Technocrats Ltd is 14.8 and 1.79 as of 20 Mar ‘26

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Marc Technocrats Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Marc Technocrats Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Marc Technocrats Ltd is ₹40.75 and ₹74.4 as of 20 Mar ‘26

What is the CAGR of Marc Technocrats Ltd?

Marc Technocrats Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at -9.55% and 1 Month at 2.32%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Marc Technocrats Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Marc Technocrats Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.55 %
Institutions - 1.65 %
Public - 24.80 %

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