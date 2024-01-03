iifl-logo

Marc Technocrats Ltd Balance Sheet

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9.75

9.75

9.75

8.86

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

10.63

7.18

4.54

2.85

Net Worth

20.38

16.93

14.29

11.71

Minority Interest

Debt

1.05

0.6

0.08

0.96

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

21.43

17.53

14.37

12.67

Fixed Assets

6.35

4.12

1.73

1.9

Intangible Assets

Investments

8.46

6.89

5.61

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.18

0.14

0.09

0.06

Networking Capital

4.3

4.18

5.13

5.06

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

5.96

5.78

4.83

5.61

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

3.37

2.41

3.79

3.26

Sundry Creditors

-2.27

-2.12

-2.06

-2.19

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-2.76

-1.89

-1.43

-1.62

Cash

2.13

2.18

1.82

5.64

Total Assets

21.42

17.51

14.38

12.66

