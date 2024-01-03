Marc Technocrats Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9.75
9.75
9.75
8.86
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
10.63
7.18
4.54
2.85
Net Worth
20.38
16.93
14.29
11.71
Minority Interest
Debt
1.05
0.6
0.08
0.96
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
21.43
17.53
14.37
12.67
Fixed Assets
6.35
4.12
1.73
1.9
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.46
6.89
5.61
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.18
0.14
0.09
0.06
Networking Capital
4.3
4.18
5.13
5.06
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
5.96
5.78
4.83
5.61
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
3.37
2.41
3.79
3.26
Sundry Creditors
-2.27
-2.12
-2.06
-2.19
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.76
-1.89
-1.43
-1.62
Cash
2.13
2.18
1.82
5.64
Total Assets
21.42
17.51
14.38
12.66
No Record Found
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Capital Services Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248, DP SEBI Reg. No. IN-DP-185-2016, BSE Enlistment Number (RA): 5016
ARN NO : 47791 (AMFI Registered Mutual Fund Distributor), PFRDA Reg. No. PoP 20092018
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.