To

The Members of

M/s MARC TECHNOCRATS LTD.

(formerly known as Marc Technocrats Pvt. Ltd.)

GF-48, Ground Floor, JMD Megapolis, Sector-48, Sohna Road,

Gurgaon, Flaryana, India, 122018.

1. AUDITORS OPINION

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of M/S MARC TECHNOCRATS LTD. (formerly known as Marc Technocrats Pvt. Ltd.), which comprises the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2025, the Statement of Profit and Loss and Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India:

a) in the case of the Balance Sheet, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2025;and

b) in the case of the Profit and Loss Account, of the profit/ loss of the company for the year ended on that date; and

c) Cash Flow Statement of the company for the year ended on that date.

2. BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for

our opinion.

3. MANAGEMENTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Board of Directors are responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Companys Act, 2013 with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flows of the company in accordance with the Accounting principles generally accepted in India, including Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Company (Accounts) Rules, 2014.This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgment and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

4. AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITY

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on these financial statements based on our audit.

We have taken into account the provisions of the act, the accounting and auditing standards and matters which are required to be included in the audit report under the provisions of the Act and the rules made thereunder.

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Those Standards require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements are free from material misstatement.

An audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the amounts and the disclosures in the financial statements. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error. In making those risk assessments, the auditor considers internal financial controls relevant to the Companys preparation of the financial statements that gives a true and fair view in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. An audit also includes evaluating the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of the accounting estimates made by Companys Directors, as well as evaluating the overall presentation of the financial statements.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statement.

5. REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, is applicable to the company , same is attached with this report as annexure B.

As required by section 143(3) of the Act, and Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rule 2014, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purpose of our audit.

b) In our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss , Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statement complies with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

e) In our opinion, there are no adverse observations and comments on the financial transactions of the matters which have adverse effect on the functioning of the company.

f) On the basis of written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2025, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2025, from being appointed as a director in terms Section 164(2) of the Act.

g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules,2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. The company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There were no amounts which were required to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection fund by the company.

h) The reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 is applicable from 1 April 2023.

Based on our examination which included test checks, except for the instances mentioned below, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the respective software.

a. The PPE (Property, Plant, and Equipment) software used by the company did not have an audit trail feature enabled, consequently, there was no audit trail maintained for transactions recorded within this particular software for the whole year.

Further, for the periods where audit trail (edit log) facility was enabled and operated throughout the year for the respective accounting software, we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2025.

Place:Bahadurgarh Date: 16.05.2025

JFR1N: 031941JN

UDIN:- 25546199BMJEYV2238

ANNEXURE"A"TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF MARC TECHNOCRATS LTD, (formerly known as Marc Technocrats Pvt. Ltd.)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") as referred to in paragraph 2(b) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of M/s. MARC TECHNOCRATS PRIVATE LIMITED (formerly known as Marc Technocrats Pvt. Ltd.), ("the Company") as of March 31, 2025, in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2025, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

PlacerBahadurgarh Date: 16.05.2025

ANNEXURE B TO THE AUDITORS REPORT ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF MARC TECHNOCRATS LTD, (formerly known as Marc Technocrats Pvt. Ltd.)

As required by The Companies (Auditors Report) Order (CARO), 2020 issued by the Central Govt., after consultation with National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA), in terms of 143(11) of the Companies Act 2013, we further report that:-

1. In respect of Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets

a) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and the situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. Further, there are no Intangible Assets in the company.

b) As explained to us, Property, Plant and Equipment have been physically verified by the management at reasonable intervals; no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) Title deeds of all the immovable properties (other than properties where the company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the company.

d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) As explained to us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the company for holding any Benami Property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

2. In respect of Inventories & Working Capital Loan

The Company does not have any inventory and no working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees (at any point of time during the year), in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(ii) of the Order are not applicable.

3. The Company has during the year, not made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties. Accordingly, the provisions of clauses 3(iii) of the Order are not applicable.

4. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has complied with requirements sections 185 and 186 in respect of loans, investments, guarantees or security made by it during the year under audit.

5. The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits under the directives of the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and the rules framed thereunder, where applicable. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(v) of the Order are not applicable.

6. To the best of our knowledge and belief, the Central Government has not specified maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of Section 148 of the Act, in respect of Companys products/ services. Accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(vi) of the Order are not applicable.

7. a. According to the records made available to us, company is regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities. According to the information and explanation given to us there were no outstanding statutory dues as on 31st of March, 2025 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. There are no dues in respect of Goods and Services Tax, provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, sales-tax, service tax, duty of customs, duty of excise, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues that have not been deposited with the appropriate authorities on account of any dispute.

8. According to the information and explanation given to us, company has no transactions, not recorded in the books of account have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. In respect of Loan & Borrowings

a. In our opinion, the company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year;

b. Company is not declared wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender;

c. According to the information and explanation given to us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained;

d. According to the information and explanation given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes;

e. According to the inf ormation and explanation given to us, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures;

f. According to the information and explanation given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies;

10. In respect of Share Allotment

a. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year.

b. According to the information and explanation are given to us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully, partially or optionally convertible) during the year.

11. In respect of Fraud

a) According to the information and explanations given by the management, no fraud by the company or any fraud on the company has been noticed or reported during the year;

b) According to the information and explanation given to us, no report under subsection (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed by the auditors in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government;

c) According to the information and explanations given to us by the management, no whistle-blower complaints had been received by the company.

12. The company is not a Nidhi Company accordingly provisions of the Clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable to the company:

13. According to the information and explanations given to us, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of Companies Act, where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the financial statements, etc., as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14. In our opinion, based on our examination and as per the statutory requirements, the company does not require to have an internal audit system.

15. On the basis of the information and explanations given to us, in our opinion during the year the company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him, and accordingly, the provisions of clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

16. In respect of Registration requirement under RBI Act, 1934

a) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 (2 of 1934).

b) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company has not conducted any Non-Banking Financial or Housing Finance activities without a valid Certificate of Registration (CoR) from the Reserve Bank of India as per the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934.

c) In our Opinion and based on our examination, the Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India.

d) According to the information and explanations given by the management, the Group does not have any CIC as part of the Group.

17. Based on our examination, the company has not incurred cash losses in the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year.

19. On the information obtained from the management and audit procedures performed and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, the auditors knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date.

We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the companys and when they fall due.

20. Based on our examination, the provision of section 135 towards corporate social responsibility are not applicable on the company. Hence this clause is not applicable on the company.

21. The company is not required to prepare Consolidate financial statement hence this clause is not applicable.

Place:Bahadurgarh

Datc:16.05.2025

MARC TECHNOCRATS LTD.

(formerly known as Marc Technocrats Pvt. Ltd.)

Regd. Address - GF-48, Ground Floor, JMD Megapolis, Sector-48, Sohna Road, Gurgaon, Haryana, India, 122018.

CIN: U74210HR2007PLC125245 E-Mail: mct.rtk@gmail.com, M. No. 92159S35S0