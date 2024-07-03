Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹128.6
Prev. Close₹128.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹11.61
Day's High₹129
Day's Low₹126
52 Week's High₹215
52 Week's Low₹78
Book Value₹0
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)198.7
P/E24.45
EPS5.26
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.28
10.5
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.88
9.96
15.86
14.58
Net Worth
53.16
20.46
17.36
16.08
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Wholetime Director
Nitin Bhagirath Shanbhag
Independent Director
Abhishek Agrawal
Independent Director
Ravikant Moreshwar Mhatre
Independent Director
Sangita Bhamesh Kamble
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Vikash Jain
Managing Director
Ramnath Chandar Patil
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd
Summary
Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd was incorporated as Om Sai Fleet Management (India) Private Limited on December 28, 2006. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to Shree OSFM E-Mobility Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation on May 08, 2023. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name was changed to Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on August 25, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Company is engaged in providing employee transportation services to large MNCs with a presence across major cities in India. The Company has over 16+ years of experience in catering to the employee transportation needs of companies in IT/ITES, Aviation, BFSI, Media and other sectors. It operate a largely asset light engagement model. Typical operating parameters are on monthly lease, per kilometer, per passenger trip and package model. Presently, the Company operate with a 1400+ fleet with a variety of vehicles such as Small cars, Sedans, SUVs, Luxury Cars and Buses of which 173 vehicles are owned by them and rest is leased by them from various vendors. It currently has operations in 42 sites spread across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. In 2002, the Company established M/s. Om Sai Transport as a partnership firm; in 2004, it established M/s. Om Sai Transport & Logistics as a partnership firm; in 2022, it started the Pune and Kolkata Office and thereafter, started Powai / Bangalore offi
Read More
The Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹129 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd is ₹198.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd is 24.45 and 2.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd is ₹78 and ₹215 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 51.21%, 6 Month at -24.02%, 3 Month at -20.00% and 1 Month at -4.74%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.