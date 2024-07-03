iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd Share Price

129
(0.31%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:12:30 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open128.6
  • Day's High129
  • 52 Wk High215
  • Prev. Close128.6
  • Day's Low126
  • 52 Wk Low 78
  • Turnover (lac)11.61
  • P/E24.45
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value0
  • EPS5.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)198.7
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

128.6

Prev. Close

128.6

Turnover(Lac.)

11.61

Day's High

129

Day's Low

126

52 Week's High

215

52 Week's Low

78

Book Value

0

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

198.7

P/E

24.45

EPS

5.26

Divi. Yield

0

Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd Corporate Action

6 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

31 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:54 PM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Nov-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 55.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 55.95%

Non-Promoter- 44.04%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 44.04%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.28

10.5

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.88

9.96

15.86

14.58

Net Worth

53.16

20.46

17.36

16.08

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Wholetime Director

Nitin Bhagirath Shanbhag

Independent Director

Abhishek Agrawal

Independent Director

Ravikant Moreshwar Mhatre

Independent Director

Sangita Bhamesh Kamble

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Vikash Jain

Managing Director

Ramnath Chandar Patil

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd

Summary

Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd was incorporated as Om Sai Fleet Management (India) Private Limited on December 28, 2006. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to Shree OSFM E-Mobility Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation on May 08, 2023. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name was changed to Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on August 25, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Company is engaged in providing employee transportation services to large MNCs with a presence across major cities in India. The Company has over 16+ years of experience in catering to the employee transportation needs of companies in IT/ITES, Aviation, BFSI, Media and other sectors. It operate a largely asset light engagement model. Typical operating parameters are on monthly lease, per kilometer, per passenger trip and package model. Presently, the Company operate with a 1400+ fleet with a variety of vehicles such as Small cars, Sedans, SUVs, Luxury Cars and Buses of which 173 vehicles are owned by them and rest is leased by them from various vendors. It currently has operations in 42 sites spread across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. In 2002, the Company established M/s. Om Sai Transport as a partnership firm; in 2004, it established M/s. Om Sai Transport & Logistics as a partnership firm; in 2022, it started the Pune and Kolkata Office and thereafter, started Powai / Bangalore offi
Company FAQs

What is the Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd share price today?

The Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹129 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd is ₹198.70 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd is 24.45 and 2.89 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd is ₹78 and ₹215 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd?

Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 51.21%, 6 Month at -24.02%, 3 Month at -20.00% and 1 Month at -4.74%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 55.95 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 44.05 %

