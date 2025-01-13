iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd Balance Sheet

126
(5.88%)
Jan 13, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

14.28

10.5

1.5

1.5

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

38.88

9.96

15.86

14.58

Net Worth

53.16

20.46

17.36

16.08

Minority Interest

Debt

10.99

9.2

2.78

5.65

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

64.15

29.66

20.14

21.73

Fixed Assets

10.64

4.39

1.99

4.53

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

8.21

10.18

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.22

1.41

1.23

0.9

Networking Capital

22.07

14.81

7.6

4.53

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

18.93

12.13

5.99

7.33

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

21.95

15.06

7.35

4.57

Sundry Creditors

-11.47

-7.74

-3.6

-4.77

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-7.34

-4.64

-2.14

-2.6

Cash

30.22

9.06

1.13

1.59

Total Assets

64.15

29.67

20.16

21.73

