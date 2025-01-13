Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
14.28
10.5
1.5
1.5
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
38.88
9.96
15.86
14.58
Net Worth
53.16
20.46
17.36
16.08
Minority Interest
Debt
10.99
9.2
2.78
5.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
64.15
29.66
20.14
21.73
Fixed Assets
10.64
4.39
1.99
4.53
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
8.21
10.18
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.22
1.41
1.23
0.9
Networking Capital
22.07
14.81
7.6
4.53
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
18.93
12.13
5.99
7.33
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
21.95
15.06
7.35
4.57
Sundry Creditors
-11.47
-7.74
-3.6
-4.77
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-7.34
-4.64
-2.14
-2.6
Cash
30.22
9.06
1.13
1.59
Total Assets
64.15
29.67
20.16
21.73
