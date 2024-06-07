Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 06, 2024. Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Jun 29, 2024 Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 22-Jun-2024 to 29-Jun-2024 for the purpose of Preferential Offer. Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 29-Jun-2024 Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 07/06/2024) Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Jun 29, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 24/06/2024) Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Jun 29, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024) Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 29, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 29/06/2024) Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding CORRIGENDUM TO THE NOTICE OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON SATURDAY, JUNE 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 04/07/2024)