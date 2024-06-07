iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd EGM

124.95
(0.00%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:50 PM

Shree OSFM CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM6 Jun 202429 Jun 2024
Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 06, 2024. Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on Jun 29, 2024 Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 22-Jun-2024 to 29-Jun-2024 for the purpose of Preferential Offer. Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange about Notice of Shareholders Meeting for Extra-ordinary Meeting to be held on 29-Jun-2024 Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange about Copy of Newspaper Publication (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 07/06/2024) Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Jun 29, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 24/06/2024) Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Corrigendum to Notice of Extra Ordinary General Meeting to be held on Jun 29, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024) Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Extraordinary General Meeting held on Jun 29, 2024 along with a copy of minutes. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 29/06/2024) Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding CORRIGENDUM TO THE NOTICE OF EXTRA ORDINARY GENERAL MEETING TO BE HELD ON SATURDAY, JUNE 29, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 04/07/2024)

Shree OSFM: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.