Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd Company Summary

Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd Summary

Shree OSFM E-Mobility Ltd was incorporated as Om Sai Fleet Management (India) Private Limited on December 28, 2006. Thereafter, the name of Company was changed to Shree OSFM E-Mobility Private Limited vide Certificate of Incorporation on May 08, 2023. The status of the Company was changed to Public Limited and the name was changed to Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited vide fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued on August 25, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Maharashtra. The Company is engaged in providing employee transportation services to large MNCs with a presence across major cities in India. The Company has over 16+ years of experience in catering to the employee transportation needs of companies in IT/ITES, Aviation, BFSI, Media and other sectors. It operate a largely asset light engagement model. Typical operating parameters are on monthly lease, per kilometer, per passenger trip and package model. Presently, the Company operate with a 1400+ fleet with a variety of vehicles such as Small cars, Sedans, SUVs, Luxury Cars and Buses of which 173 vehicles are owned by them and rest is leased by them from various vendors. It currently has operations in 42 sites spread across Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Kolkata. In 2002, the Company established M/s. Om Sai Transport as a partnership firm; in 2004, it established M/s. Om Sai Transport & Logistics as a partnership firm; in 2022, it started the Pune and Kolkata Office and thereafter, started Powai / Bangalore office in 2023.The Company is planning Fresh Issue Equity Shares of 37,84,000 aggregating Rs. 24.60 Crores through Public Issue.

