|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|5 Nov 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) In continuation to our outcome of Board meeting dated November 12, 2024, we have enclosed herewith revised format of unaudited financial results for the half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|29 Aug 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 29, 2024.
|Board Meeting
|6 Jun 2024
|3 Jun 2024
|To consider Fund Raising Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/06/2024)
|Board Meeting
|23 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 SHREEOSFM : 23-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 21, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2024) Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)
|Board Meeting
|12 Feb 2024
|12 Feb 2024
|Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 12, 2024.
