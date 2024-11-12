iifl-logo-icon 1
Shree OSFM CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20245 Nov 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended September 30, 2024 Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 12, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024) In continuation to our outcome of Board meeting dated November 12, 2024, we have enclosed herewith revised format of unaudited financial results for the half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202429 Aug 2024
Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 29, 2024.
Board Meeting6 Jun 20243 Jun 2024
To consider Fund Raising Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on Jun 06, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 06/06/2024)
Board Meeting23 May 202414 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 SHREEOSFM : 23-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 21, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2024) Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202412 Feb 2024
Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 12, 2024.

