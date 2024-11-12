To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 SHREEOSFM : 23-May-2024 : The Company has informed the Exchange that a Board meeting to be held on May 21, 2024 has been re-scheduled. Further, the Company has informed the Exchange that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on May 23, 2024, To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/05/2024) Shree OSFM E-Mobility Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on May 23, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 23/05/2024)