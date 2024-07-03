Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹402.2
Prev. Close₹401.25
Turnover(Lac.)₹345.19
Day's High₹403.3
Day's Low₹385.15
52 Week's High₹582
52 Week's Low₹384.1
Book Value₹51.19
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,061.28
P/E28.89
EPS13.89
Divi. Yield0.5
Earlier last month, DreamFolks revealed plans to expand into highway eating for travellers. The service will be available at nearly 600 shops.
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.61
10.45
10.45
4.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
226.48
146.27
71.72
59.56
Net Worth
237.09
156.72
82.17
64.31
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
1,135.01
773.25
282.5
105.63
367.04
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,135.01
773.25
282.5
105.63
367.04
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
3.33
3.3
1.49
2.48
0.77
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Liberatha Peter Kallat
Executive Director
Balaji Srinivasan
Non Executive Director
Mukesh Yadav
Non Executive Director
Dinesh Nagpal
Independent Director
Sudhir Jain
Independent Director
Sharadchandra D Abhyankar
Independent Director
Prerna Kohli
Independent Director
Ravindra Pandey
Independent Director
MONICA WIDHANI
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Harshit Gupta
Additional Director
Sunil Kulkarni
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Dreamfolks Services Ltd
Summary
Dreamfolks Services Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Believe Tradelink Private Limited on April 24, 2008, issued by the RoC. Subsequently, the Companys name was changed to Dreamfolks Services Private Limited, dated June 12, 2015. Thereafter, status converted to Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Dreamfolks Services Limited on November 23, 2021. The Company is a dominant player and Indias largest airport service aggregator platform facilitating an enhanced airport experience to passengers leveraging a technology driven platform. It primarily integrates global card networks operating in India, card issuers and other corporate clients, including airline companies with various airport lounge operators, transport operators and other airport service providers on a unified technology platform. It facilitate customers of Clients access to the airport related services including, lounges, food and beverage spa, meet and assist, airport transfer, transit hotels /nap room access, and baggage transfer services. In year 2013, the Company launched Lounge Access Programme with one of worlds largest Card Networks.In 2016, it tied up directly with prominent Indian Card Issuers for lounge programs. It tied up with prominent Indian Corporate Clients including a prominent airline company.In 2018, DreamFolks Membership card unveiled as part of the Global lounge program with a prominent Card Issuer.In 2019, it launched in-house technology platform with only Indian Card netwo
The Dreamfolks Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹386.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dreamfolks Services Ltd is ₹2061.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Dreamfolks Services Ltd is 28.89 and 7.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dreamfolks Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dreamfolks Services Ltd is ₹384.1 and ₹582 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Dreamfolks Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -4.62%, 1 Year at -26.96%, 6 Month at -16.74%, 3 Month at -13.48% and 1 Month at -4.88%.
