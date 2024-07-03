iifl-logo-icon 1
Dreamfolks Services Ltd Share Price

386.95
(-3.56%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:11 PM

  • Open402.2
  • Day's High403.3
  • 52 Wk High582
  • Prev. Close401.25
  • Day's Low385.15
  • 52 Wk Low 384.1
  • Turnover (lac)345.19
  • P/E28.89
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value51.19
  • EPS13.89
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,061.28
  • Div. Yield0.5
No Records Found

Dreamfolks Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

402.2

Prev. Close

401.25

Turnover(Lac.)

345.19

Day's High

403.3

Day's Low

385.15

52 Week's High

582

52 Week's Low

384.1

Book Value

51.19

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,061.28

P/E

28.89

EPS

13.89

Divi. Yield

0.5

Dreamfolks Services Ltd Corporate Action

20 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

8 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 08 Aug, 2024

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1.5

Record Date: 17 Sep, 2024

Dreamfolks Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Dreamfolks announces resolution of lounge access disruption

Dreamfolks announces resolution of lounge access disruption

23 Sep 2024|11:08 AM

Earlier last month, DreamFolks revealed plans to expand into highway eating for travellers. The service will be available at nearly 600 shops.

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Dreamfolks Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:30 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 65.95%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 65.95%

Non-Promoter- 11.40%

Institutions: 11.40%

Non-Institutions: 22.64%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Dreamfolks Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.61

10.45

10.45

4.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

226.48

146.27

71.72

59.56

Net Worth

237.09

156.72

82.17

64.31

Minority Interest

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

1,135.01

773.25

282.5

105.63

367.04

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,135.01

773.25

282.5

105.63

367.04

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

3.33

3.3

1.49

2.48

0.77

Dreamfolks Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Dreamfolks Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Liberatha Peter Kallat

Executive Director

Balaji Srinivasan

Non Executive Director

Mukesh Yadav

Non Executive Director

Dinesh Nagpal

Independent Director

Sudhir Jain

Independent Director

Sharadchandra D Abhyankar

Independent Director

Prerna Kohli

Independent Director

Ravindra Pandey

Independent Director

MONICA WIDHANI

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Harshit Gupta

Additional Director

Sunil Kulkarni

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Dreamfolks Services Ltd

Summary

Dreamfolks Services Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Believe Tradelink Private Limited on April 24, 2008, issued by the RoC. Subsequently, the Companys name was changed to Dreamfolks Services Private Limited, dated June 12, 2015. Thereafter, status converted to Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Dreamfolks Services Limited on November 23, 2021. The Company is a dominant player and Indias largest airport service aggregator platform facilitating an enhanced airport experience to passengers leveraging a technology driven platform. It primarily integrates global card networks operating in India, card issuers and other corporate clients, including airline companies with various airport lounge operators, transport operators and other airport service providers on a unified technology platform. It facilitate customers of Clients access to the airport related services including, lounges, food and beverage spa, meet and assist, airport transfer, transit hotels /nap room access, and baggage transfer services. In year 2013, the Company launched Lounge Access Programme with one of worlds largest Card Networks.In 2016, it tied up directly with prominent Indian Card Issuers for lounge programs. It tied up with prominent Indian Corporate Clients including a prominent airline company.In 2018, DreamFolks Membership card unveiled as part of the Global lounge program with a prominent Card Issuer.In 2019, it launched in-house technology platform with only Indian Card netwo
Company FAQs

What is the Dreamfolks Services Ltd share price today?

The Dreamfolks Services Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹386.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Dreamfolks Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Dreamfolks Services Ltd is ₹2061.28 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Dreamfolks Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Dreamfolks Services Ltd is 28.89 and 7.98 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Dreamfolks Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Dreamfolks Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Dreamfolks Services Ltd is ₹384.1 and ₹582 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Dreamfolks Services Ltd?

Dreamfolks Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at -4.62%, 1 Year at -26.96%, 6 Month at -16.74%, 3 Month at -13.48% and 1 Month at -4.88%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Dreamfolks Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Dreamfolks Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 65.96 %
Institutions - 11.40 %
Public - 22.64 %

