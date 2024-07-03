Summary

Dreamfolks Services Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Believe Tradelink Private Limited on April 24, 2008, issued by the RoC. Subsequently, the Companys name was changed to Dreamfolks Services Private Limited, dated June 12, 2015. Thereafter, status converted to Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Dreamfolks Services Limited on November 23, 2021. The Company is a dominant player and Indias largest airport service aggregator platform facilitating an enhanced airport experience to passengers leveraging a technology driven platform. It primarily integrates global card networks operating in India, card issuers and other corporate clients, including airline companies with various airport lounge operators, transport operators and other airport service providers on a unified technology platform. It facilitate customers of Clients access to the airport related services including, lounges, food and beverage spa, meet and assist, airport transfer, transit hotels /nap room access, and baggage transfer services. In year 2013, the Company launched Lounge Access Programme with one of worlds largest Card Networks.In 2016, it tied up directly with prominent Indian Card Issuers for lounge programs. It tied up with prominent Indian Corporate Clients including a prominent airline company.In 2018, DreamFolks Membership card unveiled as part of the Global lounge program with a prominent Card Issuer.In 2019, it launched in-house technology platform with only Indian Card netwo

Read More