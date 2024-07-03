Dreamfolks Services Ltd Summary

Dreamfolks Services Limited was erstwhile incorporated as Believe Tradelink Private Limited on April 24, 2008, issued by the RoC. Subsequently, the Companys name was changed to Dreamfolks Services Private Limited, dated June 12, 2015. Thereafter, status converted to Public Limited and name of the Company was changed to Dreamfolks Services Limited on November 23, 2021. The Company is a dominant player and Indias largest airport service aggregator platform facilitating an enhanced airport experience to passengers leveraging a technology driven platform. It primarily integrates global card networks operating in India, card issuers and other corporate clients, including airline companies with various airport lounge operators, transport operators and other airport service providers on a unified technology platform. It facilitate customers of Clients access to the airport related services including, lounges, food and beverage spa, meet and assist, airport transfer, transit hotels /nap room access, and baggage transfer services. In year 2013, the Company launched Lounge Access Programme with one of worlds largest Card Networks.In 2016, it tied up directly with prominent Indian Card Issuers for lounge programs. It tied up with prominent Indian Corporate Clients including a prominent airline company.In 2018, DreamFolks Membership card unveiled as part of the Global lounge program with a prominent Card Issuer.In 2019, it launched in-house technology platform with only Indian Card network. It introduced real time voucher issuance through APIs with a Corporate Client. It also launched first program for a prominent telecom company with complimentary lounge benefits as part of mobile billing plan.In 2022, it ventured into railways sector to provide lounge access at 12 railway stations in India.In August 2022, Company made an Offer for Sale of 17,242,368 Equity Shares through IPO by raising funds aggregating to Rs 562 Crore.In 2023, Company launched new channels like kiosks and web-access products at Indian airports. In 2022-23, Company acquired 60% equity shares of Vidsur Golf Private Limited, making it a subsidiary of the Company and resultantly changed the name of Vidsur to Golfklik Private Limited w.e.f. 2nd June, 2023.The Company has incorporated Dreamfolks Services Pte. Ltd. (DSPL) as a wholly owned subsidiary, effective on April 27, 2023 as a Private Limited Company by shares under the laws of Singapore.