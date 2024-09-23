|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|24 Sep 2024
|8 Aug 2024
|Outcome of the Board meeting held on thursday, August 08, 2024, submission of unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and intimation of annual general meeting date along with record date. Voting Results along with Scrutinizers Report of the 16th Annual General Meeting of the Company is attached herewith (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/09/2024)
Earlier last month, DreamFolks revealed plans to expand into highway eating for travellers. The service will be available at nearly 600 shops.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.