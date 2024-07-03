Dreamfolks Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
316.86
320.8
281.14
305.06
282.49
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
316.86
320.8
281.14
305.06
282.49
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.77
1.75
1.06
0.68
0.52
Total Income
317.63
322.55
282.19
305.74
283.01
Total Expenditure
293.78
297.92
256.42
277.7
258.19
PBIDT
23.85
24.63
25.77
28.04
24.82
Interest
0.84
0.29
0.41
0.29
0.26
PBDT
23.01
24.34
25.36
27.76
24.56
Depreciation
0.93
0.9
0.96
0.97
0.92
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
6.59
6.96
6.69
7.44
6.82
Deferred Tax
-0.53
-0.67
-0.27
-0.68
-0.85
Reported Profit After Tax
16.03
17.15
17.98
20.03
17.67
Minority Interest After NP
-0.07
-0.04
-0.04
-0.1
-0.18
Net Profit after Minority Interest
16.1
17.19
18.02
20.13
17.85
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
16.1
17.19
18.02
20.13
17.85
EPS (Unit Curr.)
3.04
3.24
3.4
3.8
3.37
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.62
10.61
10.61
10.61
10.61
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
7.52
7.67
9.16
9.19
8.78
PBDTM(%)
7.26
7.58
9.02
9.09
8.69
PATM(%)
5.05
5.34
6.39
6.56
6.25
Earlier last month, DreamFolks revealed plans to expand into highway eating for travellers. The service will be available at nearly 600 shops.Read More
Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.Read More
