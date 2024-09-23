iifl-logo-icon 1
Dreamfolks Services Ltd Balance Sheet

376.25
(-1.44%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:31:08 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.61

10.45

10.45

4.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

226.48

146.27

71.72

59.56

Net Worth

237.09

156.72

82.17

64.31

Minority Interest

Debt

6.11

7.3

8.25

9.47

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.05

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

243.25

164.02

90.42

73.78

Fixed Assets

10.97

13.17

15.73

38.6

Intangible Assets

Investments

45.37

45.92

0.01

0.01

Deferred Tax Asset Net

4.28

2.48

1.24

0.78

Networking Capital

125.65

65.96

58.89

24.39

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

264.99

201.89

90.66

39.55

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

36.1

22.44

46.5

33.58

Sundry Creditors

-162.54

-139.31

-71.31

-39.81

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-12.9

-19.06

-6.96

-8.93

Cash

56.97

36.51

14.55

9.99

Total Assets

243.24

164.04

90.42

73.77

