Dreamfolks Services Ltd Board Meeting

Dreamfolks Servi CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting20 Nov 202420 Nov 2024
Appointment of Mr. Sunil Kulkarni as an Independent Director
Board Meeting8 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
Dreamfolks Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter and half year ended on September 30 2024. Outcome of Board meeting is attached herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/11/2024)
Board Meeting5 Sep 20245 Sep 2024
Appointment of Ms. Monica Widhani as Additional Director (Independent) of the Company.
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
Dreamfolks Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Dreamfolks Services Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 08 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. Further as intimated earlier in compliance with the provisions of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 as amended and the Companys Code of Conduct for prevention of Insider Trading under the provision of SEBI (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 (the Code) the trading window for dealing in the securities of the Company had already been closed from Monday July 1 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours after the declaration of the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Outcome of the Board meeting held on thursday, August 08, 2024, submission of unaudited quarterly financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and intimation of annual general meeting date along with record date (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting29 May 202429 May 2024
Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor and Re-appointment of Internal Auditor
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Dreamfolks Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of the Board Meeting to be held on May 28 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 and submission of Audited Quarterly Financial Results for the quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 and Further, in the same Board Meeting, the Board of Directors also had recommended payment of Final Dividend for the financial year 2023-24 of Rs. 1.50/- (i.e. 75%) per share of the face value of Rs. 2/- subject to the approval of the Members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the Company. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/05/2024)
Board Meeting7 Feb 20241 Feb 2024
Dreamfolks Services Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Dear Sir/Madam Pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosures Requirements) Regulations 2015 we hereby inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Dreamfolks Services Limited (the Company) is scheduled to be held on Wednesday February 7 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Unaudited Financial Results (Standalone & Consolidated) for the quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Outcome of Board Meeting dated February 7, 2024 Change in Registered office address (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.02.2024)

Dreamfolks Servi: Related News

Dreamfolks announces resolution of lounge access disruption

Dreamfolks announces resolution of lounge access disruption

23 Sep 2024|11:08 AM

Earlier last month, DreamFolks revealed plans to expand into highway eating for travellers. The service will be available at nearly 600 shops.

Read More
Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

Top 10 stocks for today – 23rd September 2024

23 Sep 2024|09:34 AM

Here are some of the stocks that may see significant price movement today: HFCL, Aster DM Healthcare, Tata Steel, Glenmark Pharma, etc.

Read More
