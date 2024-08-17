iifl-logo-icon 1
Timbor Home Ltd Share Price

2.75
(-3.51%)
Oct 28, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Timbor Home Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

2.75

Prev. Close

2.85

Turnover(Lac.)

0.02

Day's High

2.75

Day's Low

2.75

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

24.2

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

4.06

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Timbor Home Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Timbor Home Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Demat Account

Trading Account

Timbor Home Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:01 AM
Jun-2015Mar-2015Dec-2014Sep-2014
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.29%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.29%

Non-Promoter- 99.70%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 99.70%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Timbor Home Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

15.98

14.76

14.76

11.07

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

20.95

34.22

33.12

10.55

Net Worth

36.93

48.98

47.88

21.62

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

33.46

84.17

81.32

79.15

yoy growth (%)

-60.24

3.5

2.74

Raw materials

-38.5

-61.43

-60.78

-64.15

As % of sales

115.06

72.98

74.74

81.05

Employee costs

-0.83

-2

-1.94

-1.58

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-18.61

1.82

4.75

4.45

Depreciation

-0.69

-0.82

-0.75

-0.62

Tax paid

1.02

-0.72

-1.74

-1.7

Working capital

-9.04

10.25

21.14

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-60.24

3.5

2.74

Op profit growth

-264.73

-8.82

5.39

EBIT growth

-257.75

-20.89

25.94

Net profit growth

-1,694.45

-63.37

9.74

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Timbor Home Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

78.68

083,130.82-63.480282.4245.21

SJVN Ltd

SJVN

109.09

46.442,854.42473.061.65994.5137.08

Sagility India Ltd

SAGILITY

52.82

330.2524,736.1473.190420.7621

Godrej Agrovet Ltd

GODREJAGRO

754.75

36.1314,564.76131.941.321,843.51121.82

Rites Ltd

RITES

295.2

36.1414,189.8385.963.05510.3951.59

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Timbor Home Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Anant Sureshchandra Maloo

Director

Tejdeepsingh singh Anand

Director

Jagdishbhai Patel

Director

Abhijeet Daga

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Timbor Home Ltd

Summary

Timbor Home Ltd is Indias largest manufacturer and retailer of Solid Wood Furniture, Modular Kitchens and Doors. The company manufactures modular kitchens and components, door and components, furniture and components and timber and timber components. They operate as a manufacturer-retailer having a Pan-India presence with more than 80 exclusive stores of kitchen, door and furniture retail outlets operating on Franchise Model. The company has three manufacturing units one located at Changodar, In Ahmedabad District, the second unit at Vatva GIDC, Ahmedabad, and the third at Umreth, in Anand district. The total manufacturing facility of the company amounts to 200,000 Sq feet. The kitchen & furniture manufacturing is based at the Changodar unit, the Stainless Steel Kitchen baskets and accessories is manufactured at the Vatva Unit while manufacturing of doors, wood treatments and storage is based at Umreth. The state-of-the-art Italian technology manufacturing plant boosts their production line enabling them to rise above the competition.The company markets their products under the brand names Timbor Cucine- Modular Kitchens, Timbor Doors- Doors & Door Frames, Timbor Home- Home Furniture, and IKI Kitchens- Hi-end kitchen solutions using Hettich Hardware and accessories. They have more than 80 exclusive Timbor Cucine stores in more than 17 states selling only the companies products.Timbor Home Ltd was incorporated on May 11, 2000 as a private limited company with the name Inside O
