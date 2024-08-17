Summary

Timbor Home Ltd is Indias largest manufacturer and retailer of Solid Wood Furniture, Modular Kitchens and Doors. The company manufactures modular kitchens and components, door and components, furniture and components and timber and timber components. They operate as a manufacturer-retailer having a Pan-India presence with more than 80 exclusive stores of kitchen, door and furniture retail outlets operating on Franchise Model. The company has three manufacturing units one located at Changodar, In Ahmedabad District, the second unit at Vatva GIDC, Ahmedabad, and the third at Umreth, in Anand district. The total manufacturing facility of the company amounts to 200,000 Sq feet. The kitchen & furniture manufacturing is based at the Changodar unit, the Stainless Steel Kitchen baskets and accessories is manufactured at the Vatva Unit while manufacturing of doors, wood treatments and storage is based at Umreth. The state-of-the-art Italian technology manufacturing plant boosts their production line enabling them to rise above the competition.The company markets their products under the brand names Timbor Cucine- Modular Kitchens, Timbor Doors- Doors & Door Frames, Timbor Home- Home Furniture, and IKI Kitchens- Hi-end kitchen solutions using Hettich Hardware and accessories. They have more than 80 exclusive Timbor Cucine stores in more than 17 states selling only the companies products.Timbor Home Ltd was incorporated on May 11, 2000 as a private limited company with the name Inside O

