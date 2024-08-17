SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹2.75
Prev. Close₹2.85
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.02
Day's High₹2.75
Day's Low₹2.75
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹24.2
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)4.06
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
15.98
14.76
14.76
11.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.95
34.22
33.12
10.55
Net Worth
36.93
48.98
47.88
21.62
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
33.46
84.17
81.32
79.15
yoy growth (%)
-60.24
3.5
2.74
Raw materials
-38.5
-61.43
-60.78
-64.15
As % of sales
115.06
72.98
74.74
81.05
Employee costs
-0.83
-2
-1.94
-1.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-18.61
1.82
4.75
4.45
Depreciation
-0.69
-0.82
-0.75
-0.62
Tax paid
1.02
-0.72
-1.74
-1.7
Working capital
-9.04
10.25
21.14
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-60.24
3.5
2.74
Op profit growth
-264.73
-8.82
5.39
EBIT growth
-257.75
-20.89
25.94
Net profit growth
-1,694.45
-63.37
9.74
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
78.68
|0
|83,130.82
|-63.48
|0
|282.42
|45.21
SJVN Ltd
SJVN
109.09
|46.4
|42,854.42
|473.06
|1.65
|994.51
|37.08
Sagility India Ltd
SAGILITY
52.82
|330.25
|24,736.14
|73.19
|0
|420.76
|21
Godrej Agrovet Ltd
GODREJAGRO
754.75
|36.13
|14,564.76
|131.94
|1.32
|1,843.51
|121.82
Rites Ltd
RITES
295.2
|36.14
|14,189.83
|85.96
|3.05
|510.39
|51.59
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Anant Sureshchandra Maloo
Director
Tejdeepsingh singh Anand
Director
Jagdishbhai Patel
Director
Abhijeet Daga
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Timbor Home Ltd
Summary
Timbor Home Ltd is Indias largest manufacturer and retailer of Solid Wood Furniture, Modular Kitchens and Doors. The company manufactures modular kitchens and components, door and components, furniture and components and timber and timber components. They operate as a manufacturer-retailer having a Pan-India presence with more than 80 exclusive stores of kitchen, door and furniture retail outlets operating on Franchise Model. The company has three manufacturing units one located at Changodar, In Ahmedabad District, the second unit at Vatva GIDC, Ahmedabad, and the third at Umreth, in Anand district. The total manufacturing facility of the company amounts to 200,000 Sq feet. The kitchen & furniture manufacturing is based at the Changodar unit, the Stainless Steel Kitchen baskets and accessories is manufactured at the Vatva Unit while manufacturing of doors, wood treatments and storage is based at Umreth. The state-of-the-art Italian technology manufacturing plant boosts their production line enabling them to rise above the competition.The company markets their products under the brand names Timbor Cucine- Modular Kitchens, Timbor Doors- Doors & Door Frames, Timbor Home- Home Furniture, and IKI Kitchens- Hi-end kitchen solutions using Hettich Hardware and accessories. They have more than 80 exclusive Timbor Cucine stores in more than 17 states selling only the companies products.Timbor Home Ltd was incorporated on May 11, 2000 as a private limited company with the name Inside O
Read More
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.