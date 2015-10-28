Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
33.46
84.17
81.32
79.15
yoy growth (%)
-60.24
3.5
2.74
Raw materials
-38.5
-61.43
-60.78
-64.15
As % of sales
115.06
72.98
74.74
81.05
Employee costs
-0.83
-2
-1.94
-1.58
As % of sales
2.49
2.38
2.39
2
Other costs
-7.41
-12.66
-9.74
-5.02
As % of sales (Other Cost)
22.15
15.04
11.98
6.34
Operating profit
-13.28
8.06
8.84
8.39
OPM
-39.7
9.58
10.87
10.6
Depreciation
-0.69
-0.82
-0.75
-0.62
Interest expense
-6.28
-5.99
-5.12
-3.39
Other income
1.65
0.57
1.79
0.07
Profit before tax
-18.61
1.82
4.75
4.45
Taxes
1.02
-0.72
-1.74
-1.7
Tax rate
-5.5
-39.57
-36.67
-38.35
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-17.59
1.1
3.01
2.74
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
-17.59
1.1
3.01
2.74
yoy growth (%)
-1,694.45
-63.37
9.74
NPM
-52.57
1.31
3.7
3.46
