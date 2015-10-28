iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Timbor Home Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.75
(-3.51%)
Oct 28, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Timbor Home Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

33.46

84.17

81.32

79.15

yoy growth (%)

-60.24

3.5

2.74

Raw materials

-38.5

-61.43

-60.78

-64.15

As % of sales

115.06

72.98

74.74

81.05

Employee costs

-0.83

-2

-1.94

-1.58

As % of sales

2.49

2.38

2.39

2

Other costs

-7.41

-12.66

-9.74

-5.02

As % of sales (Other Cost)

22.15

15.04

11.98

6.34

Operating profit

-13.28

8.06

8.84

8.39

OPM

-39.7

9.58

10.87

10.6

Depreciation

-0.69

-0.82

-0.75

-0.62

Interest expense

-6.28

-5.99

-5.12

-3.39

Other income

1.65

0.57

1.79

0.07

Profit before tax

-18.61

1.82

4.75

4.45

Taxes

1.02

-0.72

-1.74

-1.7

Tax rate

-5.5

-39.57

-36.67

-38.35

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-17.59

1.1

3.01

2.74

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-17.59

1.1

3.01

2.74

yoy growth (%)

-1,694.45

-63.37

9.74

NPM

-52.57

1.31

3.7

3.46

Timbor Home Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Timbor Home Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.