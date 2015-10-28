iifl-logo-icon 1
Timbor Home Ltd Cash Flow Statement

2.75
(-3.51%)
Oct 28, 2015|12:00:00 AM

QUICKLINKS FOR Timbor Home Ltd

Timbor Home Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-18.61

1.82

4.75

4.45

Depreciation

-0.69

-0.82

-0.75

-0.62

Tax paid

1.02

-0.72

-1.74

-1.7

Working capital

-9.04

10.25

21.14

Other operating items

Operating

-27.33

10.52

23.39

Capital expenditure

-4.24

1.23

0.45

Free cash flow

-31.57

11.75

23.84

Equity raised

73.98

66.23

44.34

Investing

0

-0.97

0.21

Financing

35.45

32.05

17.05

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

77.86

109.07

85.45

