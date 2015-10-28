Timbor Home Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-18.61
1.82
4.75
4.45
Depreciation
-0.69
-0.82
-0.75
-0.62
Tax paid
1.02
-0.72
-1.74
-1.7
Working capital
-9.04
10.25
21.14
Other operating items
Operating
-27.33
10.52
23.39
Capital expenditure
-4.24
1.23
0.45
Free cash flow
-31.57
11.75
23.84
Equity raised
73.98
66.23
44.34
Investing
0
-0.97
0.21
Financing
35.45
32.05
17.05
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
77.86
109.07
85.45
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.