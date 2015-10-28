Timbor Home Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
15.98
14.76
14.76
11.07
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
20.95
34.22
33.12
10.55
Net Worth
36.93
48.98
47.88
21.62
Minority Interest
Debt
45.2
49.59
43.32
35.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.46
1.49
1.32
1.19
Total Liabilities
82.59
100.06
92.52
58.02
Fixed Assets
7.5
12.43
12.04
12.36
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.01
0.01
0.98
0.77
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
74.74
87.2
78.53
44.17
Inventories
23.27
28.37
26.34
19.78
Inventory Days
253.8
123.02
118.21
91.21
Sundry Debtors
40.41
49.34
39.09
23.98
Debtor Days
440.74
213.95
175.44
110.57
Other Current Assets
21.37
24.6
26.87
11.6
Sundry Creditors
-4.4
-8.49
0
-9.96
Creditor Days
47.99
36.81
0
45.92
Other Current Liabilities
-5.91
-6.62
-13.77
-1.23
Cash
0.35
0.41
0.97
0.72
Total Assets
82.6
100.05
92.52
58.02
