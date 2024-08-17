Timbor Home Ltd Summary

Timbor Home Ltd is Indias largest manufacturer and retailer of Solid Wood Furniture, Modular Kitchens and Doors. The company manufactures modular kitchens and components, door and components, furniture and components and timber and timber components. They operate as a manufacturer-retailer having a Pan-India presence with more than 80 exclusive stores of kitchen, door and furniture retail outlets operating on Franchise Model. The company has three manufacturing units one located at Changodar, In Ahmedabad District, the second unit at Vatva GIDC, Ahmedabad, and the third at Umreth, in Anand district. The total manufacturing facility of the company amounts to 200,000 Sq feet. The kitchen & furniture manufacturing is based at the Changodar unit, the Stainless Steel Kitchen baskets and accessories is manufactured at the Vatva Unit while manufacturing of doors, wood treatments and storage is based at Umreth. The state-of-the-art Italian technology manufacturing plant boosts their production line enabling them to rise above the competition.The company markets their products under the brand names Timbor Cucine- Modular Kitchens, Timbor Doors- Doors & Door Frames, Timbor Home- Home Furniture, and IKI Kitchens- Hi-end kitchen solutions using Hettich Hardware and accessories. They have more than 80 exclusive Timbor Cucine stores in more than 17 states selling only the companies products.Timbor Home Ltd was incorporated on May 11, 2000 as a private limited company with the name Inside Outside India Dot Com Pvt Ltd. The company was established as an internet portal company for the furniture and interiors industry. However, the concept was new and did not take off.In July 2004, the company set up a manufacturing plant at Changodar, Ahmedabad to manufacture kitchen components. In February 8, 2005, the company changed their name from Inside Outside India Dot Com Pvt Ltd to IKI Timbor Pvt Ltd. In May 22, 2007, the name of the company was further changed to Timbor Home Pvt Ltd. In July 2007, the company entered into agreement with Bennett Coleman & Co Ltd (The Times of India Group), in which Bennett Coleman & Co Ltd invested into the equity of the company.In March 2008, the company set up a manufacturing plant at Umreth, Anand District to manufacture Treated Timber, Door, Builder Joinery and Home Furniture. In August 2008, Writer and Publishers Ltd (Dainik Bhaskar Group, DB Corp Ltd) invested into the equity of the company.In October 2008, the company received ISO 9001-2000 Certification for Quality Management System to Manufacture and Marketing Modular Kitchen, Wooden Furniture and Door at Changodar (Ahmedabad) and Umreth Units. Also, they received ISO 14001-2004 Certification for Environment Management System of the Company for our Changodar and Umreth Units.In June 13, 2009, the company was converted into public limited company and the name was changed to Timbor Home Ltd. In September 2009, the company opened Factory Outlet Show Room at Zodiac Square, Ahmedabad for Kitchen and Home Furniture Display. In October 2009, Brand Equity Treaties Ltd (The Times of India Group) again invested into the equity of the company.In December 2009, the company set up a unit at Vatva, Ahmedabad for manufacturing stainless steel kitchen accessories. In June 2010, the company introduced Imported Kitchen Cookware in their product range. They started a kitchen design institute at their registered office. Also, they undertook a Green initiative by growing fast growing hard wood species.In January 2011, the company entered into an Agreement with Reliance Digital Media Ltd for carrying out business of Modular Kitchen and Furniture in Reliance Fresh Store at Surat and Jaipur. In April 2011, the companys Modular Kitchen brand, Timbor Cucine was awarded Kitchen Retailer of the Year 2011 at Indian Kitchen Congress Awards held in New Delhi.The company plans to establish new stores across India. Also, they plan to open exclusive stores for the doors and furniture across India. The company plans to increase the number of distributors and dealers for the doors to 200 on a national level.