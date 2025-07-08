Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorMiscellaneous
Open₹7.6
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.45
Day's High₹7.6
Day's Low₹7.6
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹32.44
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)10.77
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Equity Capital
14.17
14.17
14.17
9.89
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
36.65
36.02
33.56
16.97
Net Worth
50.82
50.19
47.73
26.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
28.31
33.09
24.23
24.45
yoy growth (%)
-14.43
36.58
-0.92
-6.96
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-10.59
-11.76
-8.12
-5.58
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.57
8.69
7.34
5.45
Depreciation
-1.35
-1.17
-0.54
-0.59
Tax paid
-1.55
-2.45
-2.08
-1.8
Working capital
2.33
12.21
4.98
1.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-14.43
36.58
-0.92
-6.96
Op profit growth
-31.38
21.73
18.31
4.53
EBIT growth
-37.96
16.27
20.72
1.64
Net profit growth
-51.66
18.89
43.86
9.21
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
GMR Airports Ltd
GMRAIRPORT
91.24
|0
|96,329.54
|67.83
|0
|507.72
|51.18
International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd
IGIL
390.35
|37.22
|16,856.39
|139.14
|0.63
|234.2
|50.61
Embassy Developments Ltd
EMBDL
114.97
|55.75
|15,686.77
|-47.29
|0
|588.57
|86.16
Rites Ltd
RITES
280.55
|35.47
|13,485.74
|134.41
|3.14
|586.61
|52.71
RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd
RTNINDIA
64.03
|82.13
|8,854.82
|-352.92
|0
|4.9
|7.62
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Satyanarayana Sundara
Whole-time Director
Seshagiri Rao Palle
Whole-time Director
Durga Bai Sreepathi
Independent Director
Prasanna Srinivas Amanbrolu
Independent Director
Sravan Kumar Palle
Whole-time Director
Venkatasesha Jagadessh Siddhi
Company Secretary
Yerukalapudi Hari Priya
Additional Director
Udayasree Sankar Rao
Addtnl Independent Director
Ramachandra Padmanabha Rao
Flat No. 15 Jabbar Buildings,
Begumpet,
Telangana - 500016
Tel: 91-040-66310224
Website: http://www.ssidcon.org
Email: info@ssidcon.org
Office No 56-2,
Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,
Mumbai - 400093
Tel: 91-22-62638200
Website: www.bigshareonline.com
Email: investor@bigshareonline.com
Summary
S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Private Limited on June 8, 2007. ...
Read More
Reports by S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd
