S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd Share Price Live

7.6
(0%)
Nov 21, 2022|01:23:28 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open7.6
  • Day's High7.6
  • 52 Wk High0
  • Day's Low7.6
  • 52 Wk Low 0
  • Turnover (lac)0.45
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.44
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)10.77
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Miscellaneous

Open

7.6

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0.45

Day's High

7.6

Day's Low

7.6

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

32.44

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

10.77

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

09 Jul, 2025|12:24 AM
Mar-2022Sep-2021Mar-2021Sep-2020
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 50.13%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 50.13%

Non-Promoter- 0.80%

Institutions: 0.80%

Non-Institutions: 49.06%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Equity Capital

14.17

14.17

14.17

9.89

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

36.65

36.02

33.56

16.97

Net Worth

50.82

50.19

47.73

26.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

28.31

33.09

24.23

24.45

yoy growth (%)

-14.43

36.58

-0.92

-6.96

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-10.59

-11.76

-8.12

-5.58

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

4.57

8.69

7.34

5.45

Depreciation

-1.35

-1.17

-0.54

-0.59

Tax paid

-1.55

-2.45

-2.08

-1.8

Working capital

2.33

12.21

4.98

1.73

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-14.43

36.58

-0.92

-6.96

Op profit growth

-31.38

21.73

18.31

4.53

EBIT growth

-37.96

16.27

20.72

1.64

Net profit growth

-51.66

18.89

43.86

9.21

No Record Found

S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

GMR Airports Ltd

GMRAIRPORT

91.24

096,329.5467.830507.7251.18

International Gemmological Institute (India) Ltd

IGIL

390.35

37.2216,856.39139.140.63234.250.61

Embassy Developments Ltd

EMBDL

114.97

55.7515,686.77-47.290588.5786.16

Rites Ltd

RITES

280.55

35.4713,485.74134.413.14586.6152.71

RattanIndia Enterprises Ltd

RTNINDIA

64.03

82.138,854.82-352.9204.97.62

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Satyanarayana Sundara

Whole-time Director

Seshagiri Rao Palle

Whole-time Director

Durga Bai Sreepathi

Independent Director

Prasanna Srinivas Amanbrolu

Independent Director

Sravan Kumar Palle

Whole-time Director

Venkatasesha Jagadessh Siddhi

Company Secretary

Yerukalapudi Hari Priya

Additional Director

Udayasree Sankar Rao

Addtnl Independent Director

Ramachandra Padmanabha Rao

Registered Office

Flat No. 15 Jabbar Buildings,

Begumpet,

Telangana - 500016

Tel: 91-040-66310224

Website: http://www.ssidcon.org

Email: info@ssidcon.org

Registrar Office

Office No 56-2,

Pinnacle Busine.Park, Mahakali Caves Road,

Mumbai - 400093

Tel: 91-22-62638200

Website: www.bigshareonline.com

Email: investor@bigshareonline.com

Summary

S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Private Limited on June 8, 2007. ...
Reports by S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd

Company FAQs

What is the S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd share price today?

The S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹7.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd is ₹10.77 Cr. as of 21 Nov ‘22

What is the PE and PB ratio of S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd is 0 and 0.08 as of 21 Nov ‘22

What is the 52 Week High and Low of S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd is ₹0 and ₹0 as of 21 Nov ‘22

What is the CAGR of S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd?

S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -30.16%, 3 Years at -35.11%, 1 Year at -63.70%, 6 Month at -24.29%, 3 Month at -5.36% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

