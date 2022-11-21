Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
28.31
33.09
24.23
24.45
yoy growth (%)
-14.43
36.58
-0.92
-6.96
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-10.59
-11.76
-8.12
-5.58
As % of sales
37.4
35.54
33.54
22.81
Other costs
-10.77
-11.2
-7.77
-11.84
As % of sales (Other Cost)
38.05
33.84
32.1
48.42
Operating profit
6.95
10.13
8.32
7.03
OPM
24.54
30.6
34.34
28.75
Depreciation
-1.35
-1.17
-0.54
-0.59
Interest expense
-1.22
-0.65
-0.7
-1.2
Other income
0.2
0.39
0.27
0.22
Profit before tax
4.57
8.69
7.34
5.45
Taxes
-1.55
-2.45
-2.08
-1.8
Tax rate
-34.01
-28.17
-28.43
-33.06
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
3.01
6.24
5.25
3.65
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
3.01
6.24
5.25
3.65
yoy growth (%)
-51.66
18.89
43.86
9.21
NPM
10.66
18.87
21.68
14.93
