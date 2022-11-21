S.S. Infrastructure Development Consultants Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
4.57
8.69
7.34
5.45
Depreciation
-1.35
-1.17
-0.54
-0.59
Tax paid
-1.55
-2.45
-2.08
-1.8
Working capital
2.33
12.21
4.98
1.73
Other operating items
Operating
3.99
17.28
9.68
4.79
Capital expenditure
0.05
3.02
4.38
1.92
Free cash flow
4.05
20.3
14.06
6.71
Equity raised
67.07
48.56
40.09
29.02
Investing
0
-0.49
0.49
0
Financing
1.51
1.24
2.89
8.75
Dividends paid
0.51
0
0.31
0
Net in cash
73.14
69.61
57.85
44.48
